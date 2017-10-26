Singaporean actress says Harvey Weinstein invited her to his hotel room – here’s what happened

Singaporean actress Caitanya Tan has come forward to describe her experience with Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein in a chance meeting in Hong Kong in 2011. Facebook/Caitanya Tan

The list of women armed with accusations of sexual harassment against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein continues to grow and now a Singaporean has been added to to it.

Singaporean actress Caitanya Tan shared her experience with writer Ivan Lim in an article featured in The Pride, detailing how she rejected Weinstein’s request for her to go to his hotel room to read some scripts.

Tan was on the red carpet at the 5th Asian Film Awards in Hong Kong in 2011 when Weinstein’s limousine pulled up.

She was based there for two years as a host in the Golden Mickeys show in Disneyland.

Caitanya said she knew who Weinstein was but didn’t know what kind of person he was. She was 24 at the time.

As he walked past her, he shook her hand and walked on. Her heart sank.

But then he turned back and asked her if she was an actress.

Tan, who was accompanied by two showbiz friends, was on cloud nine.

She told The Pride: “He said, ‘I have a couple of scripts with me’, and I was like, gosh, even more excited.”

But when he asked her up to his hotel room to take a look at the scripts, he turned him down.

Caitanya, who stars in the TV series Tanglin, said: “I told him: I want to read your script, but not in your hotel room.”

It was then that Weinstein reined his weight in.

He asked her if she was sure of her decision before following up with: “Do you know who I am? Do you know I can make you very famous?”

It was enough for Caitanya, who is now 30.

She said: “I told him, maybe it’s my ego, but I don’t want to be famous like this.”

Caitanya said she escaped unscathed from that encounter and has not had similar experiences with producers or directors in Singapore.