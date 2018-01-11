Singaporean man caught trying to import 6 live tarantulas via Tuas checkpoint

What’s scarier than a tarantula? Try six. Pixabay

If spiders give you the heebie-jeebies, here’s a tale that ought to take your arachnophobia up six notches at least.

A 33-year-old Singaporean man was caught at Tuas Checkpoint with six live tarantulas kept individually in containers in a sling bag found in his car on Jan 4 at about 2pm.

A joint statement by the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and the Agri-Food & Veterinarian Authority (AVA) on Thursday (Jan 11) said that the man, who was alone, had tried to enter Singapore when he was pulled over by officers at the checkpoint.

The sling bag was found by an ICA officer on the rear passenger seat during an inspection, said the statement.

It gets worse.

With the matter referred to the AVA for investigations, its officers conducted follow-up checks at the man’s home and seized an additional 92 tarantulas.

“Tarantulas are not approved to be kept as pets in Singapore,” said the statement.

Some species of tarantulas are also protected under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna or Flora (CITES) Appendix II, and require CITES permits.

The case is still under investigation and the spiders are being cared for by the Wildlife Reserves Singapore.