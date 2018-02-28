Singaporeans least guilty of shopping online during work hours, SEA study shows

Singaporeans are a hardworking bunch, judging by their online shopping habits.

According to a study of e-commerce patterns in Asia, Singaporeans tend to shop online towards the end of the day. In fact, out of six Southeast Asian markets studied, Singapore placed the least number of orders during working hours in 2017.

The study conducted by iPrice used proprietary data from more than 1,000 e-commerce players operating in the six largest Southeast Asian markets – Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam.

Online orders in Singapore typically increased from 4pm on weekdays, and outdid the rest of the region for most of the period between 6pm and 2am the following day.

For the other markets, the number of orders usually peaked between 9am and 5pm, when people are assumed to be at work or school.

Results from the study showed that like the other markets, Singaporeans were more inclined to complete their purchases when shopping via desktop.

This is despite the observation that mobile traffic now accounts for 72 per cent of overall e-commerce web traffic, iPrice’s report said.

When it came to basket size, Singaporeans topped the list with an average of $91 spent each time. The study found that basket size was tied very closely to each country’s GDP per capita. Vietnam, which has the lowest GDP per capita among the six economies, registered the lowest average basket size of $23.

Data also showed that there is a consistent regional dip of up to 30 per cent in conversion rates over the weekends.

Conversion rate, which measures the percentage of site visits that result in actual puchases, typically peak on Wednesdays by four to 15 per cent.