Singapore’s 2018 Budget Statement to be delivered on Feb 19

Singapore’s Budget Statement for 2018 will be delivered by Minister for Finance Heng Swee Keat on Feb 19 at 3.30pm in Parliament, said a statement from the Ministry of Finance (MOF) and government feedback unit Reach on Monday (Feb 12).
A live webcast of the Budget Speech will be available on the Singapore Budget website while there will be real-time updates of key announcements on the MOF Facebook page and Twitter account.
MOF is also partnering with the Singapore Association for the Deaf to provide simultaneous sign language interpretations of the speech on the Singapore Budget website.
Use the hashtag #SGBudget2018 to search for Budget-related tweeks and posts.
The Budget Speech will also be broadcast live on Channel NewsAsia (CNA) and 938Now, on CNA’s website and on MediaCorp’s Toggle interactive service.
The public may also visit the Singapore Budget website and subscribe to the Budget Statement mailing list to receive the full Budget Statement via email after it has been delivered. The service will be available for sign-up from now till Feb 15.
Following the deliverty of the Budget Statement, the public can submit their viiews on the announced measures through various feedback channels. For a full list of feedback channels, go to Reach’s Budget 2018 microsite.