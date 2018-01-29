Singapore’s first business radio station just went on air – and we’ve got a daily spot on it

Singapore’s first business radio station, Money FM 89.3, went on air on Jan 29. Facebook/Money FM 89.3

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) is hedging its bets on Singapore’s first business radio station, Money FM 89.3 by SPH Radio, that went on air for the first time on Monday (Jan 29) morning.

Official opening of Money FM 89.3

From business and money-related topics like retirement planning, sensible investing and responsible saving, to general news and lifestyle topics like health and music, the station promises to keep its listeners on top of the happenings in Singapore and around the world.

“MONEY FM 89.3 is truly a unique format that stands out from all other radio stations, with a clearly defined focus on understanding money on a personal and business front” said SPH Radio’s general manager Mr Sim Hong Huat in a statement.

“We felt that it was the right time to introduce such a unique format to Singaporeans as the nation gets more affluent”.

Money FM 89.3 will feature four main daily segments.

Veteran DJs Elliott Danker and Yasmin Jonkers start the morning off at 6am with top business stories in Singapore and around the world.

Business Insider Singapore and Malaysia editor Mr Sujin Thomas also has a daily segment with Danker called Need To Know where they discuss tips on business, finance, career and personal development.

Following the morning rush, Howie Lim will cover topics such as property investments and the challenges that small and medium enterprises face in our changing economy.

In the afternoon, Claressa Monteiro promises to keep her listeners savvy in the world of fashion while Desmond Wong rounds up the day’s news and trading activities around Asia and Europe from 4pm to 8pm.

On the weekends from 7am till noon, Audrey Ying fills you in on the hottest brunch spots, flea market bargains, and many more.

You can listen to the station online here or via the SPH Radio app available on iTunes or the Google Play Store.