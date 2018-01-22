Singapore’s new Punggol Digital District promises 28,000 jobs for the digital economy – here’s what it will be like

Mr Yaacob Ibrahim (fourth left), DPM Teo Chee Hean (fifth left), Mr Lawrence Wong (fifth right), Mr Janil Puthucheary (fourth right) and Ms Sun Xueling (third right) attended the launch the masterplan for the Punggol Digital District on Jan 21, 2018. Teo Chee Hean Facebook

Punggol looks set to become Singapore’s Silicon Valley.

A masterplan for the upcoming Punggol Digital District (PDD) revealed on Sunday (Jan 21) gave a peek into Singapore’s plans to make the north-east region a key driver of digital competitiveness.

Development for the PDD in Punggol North is set to begin this year, and is expected to help create 28,000 jobs in different sectors of the digital economy by completion.

The sectors to be housed at PDD include cyber security, artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT).

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) has described the PDD as a “vibrant and inclusive district underpinned by cutting-edge technology, as well as urban and social innovation which make everyday living more convenient and sustainable”.

According to URA, PDD will utilise high-tech district-level infrastructure and technologies to optimise use of land, energy and and reduce carbon footprint.

This includes an integrated facilities management system; solar energy panels; an underground automated waste collection system; a centralised automated goods delivery service; and a district cooling system to provide air- conditioning and space heating with minimised carbon footprint.

IoT and sensor technologies could also be used to monitor air quality and noise, and to detect, classify and count personal mobility devices (PMD).

With its first building set to be completed by 2023, we take a look at some of PDD’s most unique features as Singapore’s first Enterprise District:

Located in the north of Punggol, PDD will take up 50 hectares of land.

Lianhe Zaobao

It will be home to tech-related companies, facilities, education centres and government agencies. It is likely that the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore could also move from its Maxwell home to the PDD.

JTC

PDD will be home to a brand new Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) campus, as well as a JTC business park – with both organisations able to mix and share spaces.

For example, SIT’s research labs and learning facilities could reside within JTC’s business park buildings, while JTC could host industry research, development facilities and even create startup spaces within SIT’s campus.

JTC

This area called the Campus Boulevard will be an 800m pedestrianised street that stretches between the SIT campus and JTC’s business park buildings.

JTC

The existing Punggol Road will be transformed into a 1,300m pedestrianised road called the Heritage Trail. Its existing greenery will be conserved to retain the area’s unique topography.

The trail will provide a green link from Punggol Waterway Park to the Punggol Promenade Park Connector. It will also connect Punggol Waterway, PDD and the upcoming residential district at Punggol Point.

JTC

PDD is designated as a car-lite area which is PMD and bicycle-friendly.

There will be facilities such as autonomous vehicles, storage racks, showers, changing facilities and lockers for people who work and live nearby.

JTC

But it won’t be just another boring business district. There are also plans to turn the waterfront into a “market village” that will house dining, retail and leisure facilities.

Getting in and out will also be easier. A new Punggol Coast MRT station on the North East Line extension will be located within PDD, and is estimated to cut travelling time to and from the city centre by up to 15 minutes per trip.