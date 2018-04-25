Singapore’s Rohei and Royal Plaza on Scotts make it to list of best SMEs to work for in Asia

Mr Patrick Fiat, chief experience officer and general manager of Royal Plaza on Scotts. The Straits Times

A company is nothing without its employees, and the corporate culture of every workplace affects the type of results it can produce.

As conversations on workplace culture gain prominence in recent years, more and more employers are paying attention to what their workers need in order to maximise their potential and output.

Two of Singapore’s SMEs – Royal Plaza on Scotts and Rohei Corporation – have once again topped the crop and are the only Singapore companies listed on the Great Place to Work Institute’s Asia list for 2018.

Both firms made it to the top five on the Best Small & Medium Workplaces in Asia 2018 category, with Royal Plaza at third place and Rohei at fourth.

Best Small & Medium Workplaces in Asia Great Place to Work

The list recognises companies who focus on “sustaining high-trust cultures for their employees” and are “distinguished by their extraordinary levels of trust, pride, and camaraderie”.

No other Singapore companies made the Asia list across its three categories – Best Multinational Workplaces in Asia, Best Large Workplaces in Asia and Best Small & Medium Workplaces in Asia – this year.

Royal Plaza on Scotts, which employs 335 people, was also ranked third on last year’s list of Singapore Best Workplaces: Medium & Large Organisations, behind Salesforce and Cisco.

The hospitality firm did away with the standard clock-in and clock-out practice for frontline employees in 2009, and also scrapped the usual mandatory medical certificate system for employees on sick leave.

Corporate training firm Rohei Corporation, which now has 57 employees, was also listed on the 2017 Singapore Best Workplaces: Small Organisations list, second only to the Singapore office of US software company Intuit.

In 2016, Rohei’s founder and CEO, Rachel Ong, told The Business Times that being a small company is better for building great corporate culture.

“Culture trumps strategy, but relationships trump culture. In order to have a strong culture, we need to have relationships. We believe that trust is non-negotiable in culture building,” she was quoted as saying.

In the MNC category, Hilton Worldwide, DHL and Salesforce were named top three employers.

Of the MNCs which made the list, seven have offices in Singapore which were recognised. These include – DHL Express, Salesforce, Intuit, Cisco, NetApp, SAP Asia and Autodesk Asia.

Best Multinational Workplaces in Asia Great Place to Work

South Korean and Indian companies dominated the Large Workplaces category, with 10 South Korean companies and eight Indian firms in the top 25.

Shinhan Bank, Shinhan Card and Australia’s Atlassian made it to the top three.