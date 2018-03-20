Singtel has plans to bring its Dash mobile wallet to the region – and Thailand is first on its list

Travellers will soon be able to use Singtel Dash to make purchases overseas. The Straits Times

Singtel has announced plans for a tie up of its Dash mobile wallet with regional partners, starting with Thailand’s AIS, to allow its customers to securely and conveniently make payments when they travel in Asia.

This will make Singtel the first to bring telco mobile wallet payments across borders to brick-and-mortar stores.

A press statement on Tuesday (March 20) estimated that the service would be available for both Singapore and Thailand tourists from mid-2018 at more than 20,000 retail merchants in both countries.

Mr Arthur Lang, CEO of Singtel’s International Group, said that Singaporeans shopping in Bangkok will be able to go cashless at popular shopping destinations like Chatuchak Market, MBK Center and Pratunam, according to a Channel NewsAsia report.

Singtel noted that there were more than 80 million tourist arrivals into its Asian markets in 2017. With high smartphone penetration and many small merchants still unbanked in the region, mobile payments would take away the hassle of carrying around wads of foreign currency.

“With our customers’ digital lifestyles and the growth in intra-region travel, it is a natural progression for us to take our local mobile wallets regional first, by leveraging the strengths and reach of the Singtel Group in Asia,” said Mr Lang in the statement.

Singtel Dash users can pay using their existing Singtel Dash app.

The app would generate a QR code, which can be scanned at any participating AIS mPAY merchant to scan.

The transaction amount would then appear in both foreign and home currencies before payment, alleviating the struggle of converting exchange rates at the same time.

Singtel plans to expand this service to India, Philippines and Indonesia after the first launch.