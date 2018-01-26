Singtel to offer Apple Watch Series 3 with built-in cellular service from Feb 9

Apple fans can get their hands on the new Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) through Singtel when it is released here from Feb 9. Apple.com

Singtel will be the first telco in Singapore to offer a new model of the Apple Watch Series 3 which has a built-in cellular service, from Feb 9, according to a statement on Friday (Jan 26).

The watch was first launched in late September last year and the latest model allows users to make calls, receive texts and perform other functions through the watch alone through the built-in cellular service, without having their iPhones nearby.

Singtel said it will launch its NumberShare service which allows Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) customers to use the same number as their iPhone, as well as share data and talk time of their mobile plan.

Pricing plans for NumberShare have yet to be released but customers will have a free three-month trial of the service when it is rolled out.