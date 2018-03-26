Sister Jean — the surprise star of March Madness — now has her own bobblehead and fans are going nuts for them

caption Sister Jean is now a star of international fame, and is getting the attention that comes with it. source Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The No. 11 Loyola-Chicago Ramblers continued their Cinderella run over the weekend, becoming just the fourth 11-seed to make it to the Final Four.

While the Ramblers have played brilliantly on the court, the star of the show has undoubtedly been team chaplain Sister Jean.

After giving her blessing, Sister Jean is now the subject of shirts and a now best-selling bobblehead all made in promotion of the Ramblers run through the tournament.

The Loyola-Chicago Ramblers’ Cinderella run continued through Sweet 16 weekend with two wins and a trip to the Final Four.

While the Ramblers’ dramatic wins on the court have been spectacular, the true star of the team’s remarkable run has been team chaplain Sister Jean. Beginning with her struggles to take part in March Madness bracket pools, and extending through her interactions with the press since her newfound fame.

Now, Sister Jean can add another note to her growing list of accomplishments, as she’s now the record-setting subject of a bobblehead. On Monday, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame announced that a figurine of Sister Jean was now the fastest selling in their history.

source National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

According to Phil Sklar, the co-founder and CEO of the Hall, over 5,000 bobbleheads were ordered in the first 48 hours, easily surpassing the previous record, fewer than 3,000 for a bobblehead commemorating the Clemson national championship in college football. In addition, orders were received from all 50 states and 63% of the orders came from outside of Illinois.

It’s not the only way the good word (and face) of Sister Jean has been spread to the masses. She has also given Loyola-Chicago her blessing to license her name and image, resulting in a string of new shirts with her phrase “Worship, Work and Win,” emblazoned across the front, or other uses of her likeness.

First licensed Sister Jean Final Four shirt just went live on @Fanatics pic.twitter.com/A31L6GOwGy — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 26, 2018

Every hour it seems like there’s new Sister Jean merchandise hitting the market. This one is not licensed by Loyola. pic.twitter.com/vEyUCDMAyn — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 26, 2018

The Loyola-Chicago Ramblers will play the Michigan Wolverines on Friday for a spot in the national championship game. Should they prevail, they’d become the first No. 11 seed in March Madness history to do so.

With Sister Jean on their side, they surely have a chance.