The new skyscraper that’s coming up in Singapore’s financial district is called ‘CapitaSpring’ – and it’s already secured an anchor tenant

The 51-storey CapitaSpring skyscraper will feature integrated commercial and community spaces among lush greenery. CapitaLand Limited

The upcoming 51-storey skyscraper at the heart of Singapore’s financial district not only has a name, it’s also secured its first anchor office tenant.

The building at 88 Market Street is called CapitaSpring and will spring up on the site of the former Golden Shoe Market in Raffles Place, said CapitaLand in a statement on Thursday (Apr 12).

The development is a joint venture between CapitaLand Limited, CapitaLand Commercial Trust (CCT) and Mitsubishi Estate Company, Limited (MEC).

The name is inspired by Green Oasis, a four-storey high botanical promenade between the Grade A office floors and the modern serviced residences, set to become a central social space for placemaking and community activities.

Mr Ronald Tay, CEO of CapitaLand Singapore, Malaysia & Indonesia, said: “The name CapitaSpring reflects our vision of a refreshing, vibrant, future-ready vertical community enabled by technology and seamlessly connected to transport nodes.”

In addition, CapitaSpring has secured global banking and financial services provider JP Morgan as its first anchor office tenant, ahead of its scheduled completion in the first half of 2021.

JP Morgan will take up approximately 155,000 sq ft of premium office space out of the skyscraper’s total 635,000 sq ft of net lettable area, and it will occupy levels 24 to 30 of the tower.

CapitaSpring is branded a “world-class development”, touted as a place where the possibilities for the future of work can be expanded amidst a vibrant work-live-play vertical community, said the statement.

Designed by Bjarke Ingels Group, in collaboration with Carlo Ratti Associati, the building will comprise a 299-unit Citadines serviced residence managed by Ascott Limited.

This comes alongside the inclusion of ancillary retail space and a food centre on the second and third levels of the development.

The skyscraper, which broke ground for construction in February 2018, will be one of the tallest and greenest buildings in Raffles Place, integrated with commercial and community spaces, connecting nature with urban dwellers.

It will also be home to Singapore’s highest urban farm and a rooftop fine-dining restaurant.

Executives will be securely and seamlessly connected to their offices via an all-in-one lifestyle app which harnesses Internet of Things and artificial intelligence technologies, robots and sensors.

Boasting “excellent connectivity island-wide”, CapitaSpring will have sheltered access to three train lines via Raffles Place MRT interchange and Telok Ayer MRT station as well as major expressways.