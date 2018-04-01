Snapchat roasts Facebook with a Russian bot filter on April Fools’ Day

caption Snapchat Co-Founder and CEO Evan Spiegel. source Kimberly White/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Snapchat used April Fools’ Day as an opportunity to roast Facebook with a funny photo filter.

This isn’t the first time Snapchat has used April Fools’ Day to poke fun at Facebook – last year it featured an Instagram-like filter.

Snapchat is having some fun at Facebook’s expense on April Fools’ Day.

On Sunday morning, Snapchat users awoke to find a new filter available on the app that overlays a Facebook-like design onto photos, complete with the cheeky addition of Russian-like text – a clear reference to Russian interference on Facebook scandal in wake of the 2016 US presidential election. We first noticed the filter thanks to Casey Newton over at The Verge.

Keen-eyed Snapchat users will notice the filter even features a fictitious like from a “bot,” again written in Cyrillic script-like text, along with another like from “your mom,” seemingly a further jab at Facebook’s audience and their age relative to Snapchat’s. The Verge points out that Snapchat made the same mom joke last year with its Instagram-like filter.

Omg the Snapchat April Fool's filter pic.twitter.com/moiufUQufT — Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) April 1, 2018

The filter, which will only be available during April Fools’ Day, took some Snapchat users by surprise, while others took to Twitter to react to the shade clearly being thrown at Facebook.

@Snapchat what’s good with this filter….some type of joke about being hacked? It’s real funny pic.twitter.com/jekRCbDNIx — Austin Silver (@austinsilverfx) April 1, 2018

looool was that russian facebook snapchat filter an april fools — Phoebe (@phoebescastle) April 1, 2018

This faux filter on snapchat is livinggggg — Angel (@nhazario) April 1, 2018

omfg do u see this Russian snap chat filter LMFAO these people are ridiculous — Patricia (@9818783J) April 1, 2018

Snapchat’s April Fools joke is a filter that dunks on Facebook’s Newsfeed, and I love it. pic.twitter.com/px7wHPM0EL — Daniel Sinclair ???? (@_DanielSinclair) April 1, 2018