A Southwest plane makes terrifying emergency landing after a major engine failure shatters aircraft window

caption A Southwest Boeing 737. (Not the one involved in the incident.) source Southwest

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-700 suffered an uncontained engine failure.

A ground stop was issued for Philadelphia International Airport following the incident.

A Southwest Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Philadelphia after one of its engines suffered a major mid-flight failure.

The failure, which caused the front of the engine to disintegrate, sprayed shrapnel that penetrated the cabin of the Boeing 737-700, causing the jet to depressurize.

source CNN

Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 was en route from LaGuardia Airport in New York to Love Field in Dallas when the incident occurred.

A ground stop was issued for Philadelphia International Airport following the incident. Southwest Airlines issued the following statement on its website:

“We are aware that Southwest flight #1380 from New York La Guardia (LGA) to Dallas Love Field (DAL) has diverted to Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). We are in the process of transporting Customers and Crew into the terminal. The aircraft, a Boeing 737-700, has 143 Customers and five Crewmembers onboard. We are in the process of gathering more information. Safety is always our top priority at Southwest Airlines, and we are working diligently to support our Customers and Crews at this time.”

Boeing also said in a statement via Twitter on Tuesday that it was aware of the incident and was working on gathering information. The National Transportation Safety Board told Business Insider it was sending a team of investigators to the site.

The Philadelphia Airport said on Twitter that the flight landed safely but travelers should expect delays.

The aircraft has been identified as N772SW. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the 17.8-year-old Boeing 737-700 was delivered new to Southwest Airlines in July 2000.

The aircraft was powered by a pair of CFM International CFM56 engines. CFM is a joint venture between GE Aviation and France’s Safran Aircraft engines.

EYEWITNESS ACCOUNT: Check out this photo from Joe Marcus via twitter–a passenger on the Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 that just made an emergency landing in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/fLk42M1kew — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) April 17, 2018

Helicopter footage shows that the left engine of the aircraft was damaged, according to the Associated Press. The AP also reported that the tarmac was covered in foam from firefighters after landing.

Some passengers on the flight shared details about the incident on social media.

Passenger Kristopher Johnson said via Twitter that the crew did a great job of getting the aircraft down to the ground safely and posted an image of the missing engine.

@SouthwestAir I want to thank the crew of SWA 1380 for a great job getting us to the ground safely after losing in engine #angelsinthesky pic.twitter.com/QL0YPUp0Vj — Kristopher Johnson (@EMMS_MrJohnson) April 17, 2018

Another passenger, Marty Martinez, posted a video to Facebook showing what it was like inside the plane during the landing.