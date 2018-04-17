Southwest says it’s ‘devastated’ after major engine failure leads to a fatality

caption National Transportation Safety Board chairman Robert Sumwalt said the death was the first on a US passenger airline in over nine years. source Mark Makela / Reuters

Southwest Airlines has released a statement about Flight 1380, which made an emergency landing in Philadelphia and left one passenger dead on Tuesday.

“The entire Southwest Airlines Family is devastated and extends its deepest, heartfelt sympathy to the Customers, employees, family members and loved ones affected by this tragic event,” Southwest Airlines said.

One passenger died during the flight and seven received minor injuries, Southwest Airlines said.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that there is one fatality resulting from this accident,” the airline said. “The entire Southwest Airlines Family is devastated and extends its deepest, heartfelt sympathy to the Customers, employees, family members and loved ones affected by this tragic event. We have activated our emergency response team and are deploying every resource to support those affected by this tragedy.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the Southwest Pilots and Flight Attendants who acted professionally and swiftly to take care of our Customers during the emergency diversion and landing.”

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly responded to the incident in a video on YouTube.

“This is a sad day, and on behalf of the entire Southwest family, I want to extend my deepest sympathies for the family and the loved ones of our deceased customer,” he said.

On Tuesday, Southwest Airlines Flight 1380 from New York to Dallas made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport after one of its engines failed and caused an explosion that sent shrapnel into the cabin.One passenger died as a result of the accident and seven people received minor injuries, the airline said. The deceased passenger has not been identified.

According to an audio recording obtained by NBC10, the flight’s pilot was told a passenger “went out” of the aircraft while it was in the air.

“They said there is a hole and someone went out,” the pilot told air traffic control.

Earlier, a family member of a passenger told NBC 10 that a woman was partially “drawn out” of the aircraft before she was “pulled back in by other passengers.”

National Transportation Safety Board chairman Robert Sumwalt said the death was the first on a US passenger airline in over nine years. Prior to Tuesday, the most recent fatal accident came in February 2009 near Buffalo, New York, when an aircraft operated by the now-defunct regional airline Colgan Air crashed and killed 50 people, including 49 on board and one person on the ground.

The NTSB said on Twitter that it would send a team to investigate Tuesday’s crash.

You can read Southwest’s full statement below: