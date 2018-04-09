Spackman Entertainment Group to enter into non-binding memorandum of understanding for the proposed partnership with SaltyCustoms for the sale of merchandise based on the Group’s artist and content projects

Under the Proposed Partnership, SaltyCustoms, a leading brand in the custom apparel market, and the Group will collaborate on the sale of merchandise based on the Group’s intellectual property assets, partnerships, and network

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 9 April 2018 – Spackman Entertainment Group Limited (“Spackman Entertainment Group” or the “Company” and together with its subsidiaries, the “Group“), one of Korea’s leading entertainment production groups created by founder Mr. Charles Spackman, wishes to announce that it has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Saltycustoms Pte Ltd (“SaltyCustoms“), a leading brand in the custom apparel market, for the proposed partnership for the sale of merchandise based on the Group’s artist and content projects via cryptocurrency (the “Proposed Partnership“).





Under the Proposed Partnership, SaltyCustoms will design, manufacture, and distribute merchandise, including but not limited to, custom apparel influenced by the intellectual property assets, partnerships, network, and events of the Group.





The Group intends to partner with its associated company, Spackman Media Group Limited (“Spackman Media Group” or SMGL“), to produce merchandise based on artists’ likeness and own designs.





Mr. Richard Lee, Interim Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director of Spackman Entertainment Group, said, “The Proposed Partnership presents a unique opportunity for the Group to capitalise on the demand for global merchandise related to Korean content and celebrities. We shall also leverage on the content and talent management platform of our associated company, Spackman Media Group, to design and produce original and creative artists’ merchandise.”





Since its establishment in 2010, SaltyCustoms has been empowering brands both big and small by providing them with beautiful, retail-worthy custom t-shirts. Through the company’s belief in innovation and its fearlessness in pushing the boundaries of the apparel industry, SaltyCustoms’​ business and presence grew exponentially over just a few years. Today, SaltyCustoms prides itself as the leading name in the custom apparel market, with over 40 employees in its Malaysia and Singapore offices. So far, SaltyCustoms’​ expertise in producing world-class designs for apparels has been tested and loved by over 1,000 brands around the world, including household names like Facebook, Grab, Coca Cola, Nescafe, Formula 1 and Universal Music.[1]

About Spackman Entertainment Group Limited

Spackman Entertainment Group Limited (“SEGL” or the “Company“), and together with its subsidiaries, (the “Group“), a leading entertainment production group created by founder Mr. Charles Spackman, is primarily engaged in the independent development, production, presentation, and financing of theatrical motion pictures in Korea. In addition to our film business, we also make investments into entertainment companies and film funds that can financially and strategically complement our existing core operations. SEGL is listed on the Catalist of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited under the ticker 40E.

SEGL’s Zip Cinema Co., Ltd. (“Zip Cinema“) is one of the most recognised film production labels in Korea and has originated and produced some of Korea’s most commercially successful theatrical films, consecutively producing 8 profitable movies since 2009 representing an industry leading track record. Recent theatrical releases of Zip Cinema’s motion pictures include some of Korea’s highest grossing and award-winning films such as MASTER (2016), THE PRIESTS (2015), COLD EYES (2013), and ALL ABOUT MY WIFE (2012). For more information on Zip Cinema, do visit http://zipcine.com

SEGL also owns Novus Mediacorp Co., Ltd. (“Novus Mediacorp“), an investor, presenter, and/or ancillary distributor for a total of 76 films (53 Korean and 23 foreign) including SECRETLY, GREATLY, which was one of the biggest box office hits of 2013 starring Kim Soo-hyun of MY LOVE FROM THE STARS fame, as well as FRIEND 2: THE GREAT LEGACY. In 2012, Novus Mediacorp was also the ancillary distributor of ALL ABOUT MY WIFE, a top-grossing romantic comedy produced by Zip Cinema. In 2018, THE OUTLAWS, co-presented by Novus Mediacorp broke the all-time highest Video On Demand (“VOD“) sales records in Korea. For more information on Novus Mediacorp, do visit http://novusmediacorp.com

Our films are theatrically distributed and released in Korea and overseas markets, as well as for subsequent post-theatrical worldwide release in other forms of media, including cable TV, broadcast TV, IPTV, video-on-demand, and home video/DVD, etc. We release all of our motion pictures into wide-theatrical exhibition initially in Korea, and then in overseas and ancillary markets.

We also operate a café-lounge called Upper West, in the Gangnam district of Seoul and own a professional photography studio, noon pictures Co., Ltd..

The Company holds an effective shareholding interest of 33.76% in Spackman Media Group Limited (“SMGL“). SMGL, a company incorporated in Hong Kong, together with its subsidiaries, is collectively the largest entertainment talent agency in Korea in terms of the number of artists under management, including some of the top names in the Korean entertainment industry. SMGL operates its talent management business through renowned agencies such as MS Team Entertainment Co., Ltd., UAA & Co Inc., Fiftyone K Inc., SBD Entertainment Inc., and Kook Entertainment Co., Ltd. Through these full-service talent agencies in Korea, SMGL represents and guides the professional careers of a leading roster of award-winning actors/actresses in the practice areas of motion pictures, television, commercial endorsements, and branded entertainment. SMGL leverages its unparalleled portfolio of artists as a platform to develop, produce, finance and own the highest quality of entertainment content projects, including theatrical motion pictures, variety shows, and TV dramas. This platform also creates and derives opportunities for SMGL to make strategic investments in development stage businesses that can collaborate with SMGL artists. SMGL is an associated company of the Company.

On 31 March 2017, the Group completed the acquisition of 100% equity interest in Frame Pictures Co., Ltd. (“Frame Pictures“). Frame Pictures is a leader in the movie/drama equipment leasing business in Korea. Established in 2014, Frame Pictures has worked with over 25 top directors and provided the camera and lighting equipment for some of Korea’s most notable drama and movie projects including THE LEGEND OF THE BLUE SEA (2016) featuring Jeon Ji-hyeon and Lee Min-ho, as well as VETERAN (2015), the number one movie at the Korean box office in 2015 starring Yoo Ah-in.

On 27 October 2017, the Company completed the acquisition of 100% equity interest in Take Pictures Pte. Ltd. (“Take Pictures“) which owns a strong lineup of 10 film projects including the co-production with Zip Cinema for THE PRIESTS 2.

On 26 January 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of 100% equity interest in Constellation Agency Pte. Ltd. (“Constellation Agency“). Constellation Agency, which owns The P Factory Co., Ltd. (“The P Factory“) and Platform Media Group Co., Ltd. (“PMG“), is primarily involved in the business of overseas agency for Korean artists venturing into the overseas market. The P Factory is an innovative marketing solutions provider specializing in event and branded content production. PMG is a talent management agency which represents and manages the careers of major artists in film, television, commercial endorsements, and branded entertainment.

For more details, do visit http://www.spackmanentertainmentgroup.com/





