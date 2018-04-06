StarHub increases mobile data speeds to 1Gbps

The Straits Times

Singapore telco StarHub is increasing its peak mobile data 4G speeds from 400Mbps to 1Gbps.

In a statement on Friday (Apr 6), StarHub said it will be the first in Singapore to provide a commercially-ready 1Gbps network for its mobile customers.

Customers signed on to the telco’s “Unlimited Weekend” mobile postpaid plans will be able to access the new speeds if they are using a 1Gbps-capable phone.

This will result in speeds that are “twice as fast as before” and “smoother data experience even during peak hours”, StarHub said.

Phone models which currently support 1Gbps are the Huawei Mate 10 Pro, Huawei P20 and P20 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+, and Sony Xperia XZ2.

StarHub’s gigabit network currently covers the entire central business district as well as key shopping areas, transport hubs and heartland town centres, including Bedok, Bishan, Chinatown, Clarke Quay, Clementi, Orchard Road and Tampines.

This coverage will be extended to other high-traffic areas in stages based on network traffic insights, the telco said.

It added that its network will also now enable Narrowband-IoT (NB-IoT) to provide connectivity for the deployment of IoT devices in support Singapore’s Smart Nation drive.

“Data from these sensors will allow enterprises to glean insights that can be used to improve operational efficiency and aid in long-term planning,” the statement said.

StarHub and Nokia have also signed a multi-year agreement under which Nokia will deploy network upgrades using its advanced radio access, small cells, virtualised core and IP routing technologies as well as its cloud orchestration and signalling, network management, security, IoT, self-organising network and session border controller software.

Chong Siew Loong, chief technology officer at StarHub, said that through the collaboration with Nokia, the company is hoping to “bolster Singapore’s standing as one of the world’s fastest, smartest and most connected countries”.