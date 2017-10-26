STOCKS RISE: Here’s what you need to know

- source
Stocks rebounded from Wednesday’s drop as companies including Ford and DowDuPont beat on earnings.
Here’s the scoreboard:
- Dow: 23,400.86, +71.40, (0.31%) S&P 500: 2,560.40, +3.25, (0.13%) Nasdaq: 6,556.77, -7.12, (-0.11%)
CVS Health, the retail pharmacy giant, is in talks to purchase Aetna, one of the five large publicly-traded health insurance companies, according to The Wall Street Journal. The deal would be worth about $66 billion, according to the report. The European Central Bank said it will further taper its bond-buying programme, but extended quantitative easing until at least September 2018 as had been widely forecast. From January, the ECB will reduce its bond-buying to €30 billion per month, down from €60 billion per month. Twitter slightly beat Wall Street’s expectations for its third-quarter earnings but reported that it had overstated monthly users since late 2014. The company said that with cost-cutting measures, it expects to turn a profit in the fourth quarter. Its stock surged 18%. The House passed the Senate’s budget resolution on Thursday by a vote of 216 to 212. It was the last procedural step before the GOP can move to fast-track tax-reform legislation that’s expected to be unveiled next week.Ford on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings that topped analysts’ expectations, and raised the lower end of its 2017 guidance. The company said profits were “driven by North America and a record 3Q pre-tax profit in Asia Pacific.”
Additionally:
