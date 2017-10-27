caption Kobe Steel’s president and CEO, Hiroya Kawasaki, at a news conference in Tokyo. source Reuters/Toru Hanai

Here is what you need to know.

The Saudi Aramco IPO may not happen. Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan told the Financial Times that an international listing was just one “option” and that the state oil giant could look for private investment overseas.

Japan’s inflation remains weak. Consumer prices rose 0.7% year-over-year in September, unchanged from August, according to data released Friday by Japan Statistics Bureau.

CVS is reportedly interested in buying Aetna for $66 billion. The deal would value Aetna at about $200 a share, a 25% premium to Thursday’s price, The Wall Street Journal’s Dana Mattioli reports.

Amazon sees strong growth in its cloud business. The e-commerce behemoth reported that revenue at its all-important cloud-computing unit totaled $4.6 billion, up 34% year-over-year.

Alphabet’s revenue soars. Google’s parent company raked in $27.77 billion in the third quarter, up 24% versus a year ago, amid strong performance from its mobile search advertising business and YouTube video site.

Microsoft beats on the top and bottom lines. The company earned an adjusted $0.84 a share on revenue of $24.5 billion, outpacing the $0.72 and $23.56 billion that Wall Street was anticipating.

First-day iPhone X preorders are sold out. Only those who ordered the iPhone X within the opening minutes it was available at Apple.com will receive their phones the first day it’s available.

Stock markets around the world are higher. Japan’s Nikkei (+1.24%) hit a 21-year high, and France’s CAC (+1.05%) leads in Europe. The S&P 500 is on track to open up 0.39% near 2,570.

Earnings reports keep coming. Chevron, Exxon Mobil, and Merck are among the names reporting ahead of the opening bell.

US economic data heats up. Gross domestic product will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, and University of Michigan consumer confidence will cross the wires at 10 a.m. ET. The US 10-year yield is down 1 basis point at 2.45%.