What you need to know on Wall Street today

Welcome to Finance Insider, Business Insider’s summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours. Sign up here to get the best of Business Insider delivered direct to your inbox.
Diversification.
That’s the word of the day at Goldman Sachs, which announced first-quarter earnings Tuesday morning, smashing analyst expectations. On an earnings call after the results, CFO Marty Chavez said “diversify” or “diversification” 16 times. Here’s our story on why that matters.
In related news, Goldman Sachs’ hot new business is lending to subprime consumers, and Wall Street’s starting to ask questions.
Elsewhere in finance news, we talked to JPMorgan’s chief information officer about how she decides which startups to partner with, which to invest in, and which to outright buy. And a former Goldman Sachs exec explained why she made the leap to blockchain.
- BANK OF AMERICA: Market bulls have been ‘silenced’ – but there are 2 big reasons they refuse to give up on stocks
- 21 companies that give stock pickers their best shot at crushing the market, according to Goldman Sachs
- GOLDMAN SACHS: Tech stocks face a looming risk that would make them less appealing
- JPMorgan: Trump’s escalating skirmish with China over trade is ‘like a WWE wrestling match’
The deadline to submit your tax return – or file an extension with the IRS– is today. Here’s the latest:
- The IRS website for filing tax returns is experiencing technical issues as Tax Day deadline looms
- The last day to submit your tax return is Tuesday – here’s what to expect if you waited until the last minute to file
- All of the places you can score Tax Day freebies right now
In related news, one of Trump’s biggest accomplishmentscould make the next recession worse.
Lastly, in tech news:
- Facebook could have to pay ‘billions’ in damages in class action lawsuit over facial recognition
- Twitter surges after Morgan Stanley says the stock is worth buying despite how expensive it is
- Roku is surging after inking a deal with ESPN
- Netflix is “getting closer to escape velocity”
- Apple is reportedly readying a monthly subscription service for news