What you need to know on Wall Street today

Morgan Stanley posted a huge first-quarter earnings beat on Wednesday morning.
The bank reported adjusted earnings of $1.45 a share, a 45% increase from last year and well ahead of analyst expectations of $1.28 a share. Here are the key numbers (emphasis added):
- Revenue: $11.1 billion, up 14% from last year and a record.
- Adjusted net income: $2.7 billion, up 38% from last year and also a record.
Among the standouts in the bank’s impressive first quarter earnings report was its standing in fixed-income.
The New York-bank posted its best fixed income results in three years. That’s striking considering its a business the wealth management giant once de-emphasized. In 2015, it took an axe to fixed-income, cutting 25% of its workforce, replacing its leadership, and slashing bonuses.
Elsewhere in finance news, Tiger Global Management led a $17 million Series A round in Green Bits, a software platform for cannabis dispensaries. And the Southwest passenger who died after a major engine failure has been identified as a Wells Fargo VP and mother of two.
