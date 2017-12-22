What you need to know on Wall Street today

This the final edition of Finance Insider in 2017. We’ll be back in 2018.
Almost every major cryptocurrency, from the flagship bitcoin to lesser known digital tokens like litecoin and dash, took a hit Friday. Here’s what you need to know:
- Every major cryptocurrency is getting smoked
- Mike Novogratz is putting plans to launch a crypto hedge fund on hold
- Bitcoin speculators are “getting burned,” and companies that recently pivoted to blockchain are going down with them
- The biotech company that pivoted to blockchain is looking for a CTO and a background in cryptocurrency is a “big plus”
- Trading halted on Coinbase – the largest US crypto exchange – as bitcoin tanks
- Goldman Sachs is reportedly building a cryptocurrency trading desk
- Two factions of bitcoin investors are now at war with each other
- The equity chief at Charles Schwab says a bitcoin crash won’t infect the rest of the market
- A partner at one of the top bitcoin trading firms told us why crypto is “such an amazingly fun space to be in”
- A top rates strategist at ANZ wrote this superb Christmas poem about blockchain and cryptos
In non-crypto news, Bank of America joined the tax-plan after party with $145 million in bonuses to employees. Big money investors haven’t been this fired up about stocks since before the financial crisis.
We asked the founder of a tech advisory firm with over $1 million in revenue per employee how they sort the real unicorns from the pretenders.
Lastly, looking to buy some stolen credit card numbers? Just head to Facebook.