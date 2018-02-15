What you need to know on Wall Street today

Welcome to Finance Insider, Business Insider’s summary of the top stories of the past 24 hours. Sign up here to get the best of Business Insider delivered direct to your inbox.
Warren Buffett has disclosed his latest investment bets, and Wall Street has been busy responding to the Oracle’s latest moves.
Buffett‘s nearly $400 million investment in Teva Pharmaceutical made a lot of investors quite a bit of money, with the company surging 11% in after-market trading. But it also made life miserable for Teva’s short-sellers, as their roughly $1.2 billion position on the company proved to be a sitting duck once Teva shares started surging.
Apple stock surged after Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway upped its stake.
Business Insider recently caught up with Buffett’s new partner in healthcare: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon. We talked with Dimon about the bank’s healthcare initiative with Amazon and Berkshire Hathaway, its $20 billion investment in the US, and why he won’t run for president.
Peter Thiel is leaving Silicon Valley and possibly Facebook’s board after his relationship with Mark Zuckerberg soured.
Here’s what’s happening in the markets:
- Wall Street’s favorite new thing to worry about may already be in the rearview mirror
- A $5.4 billion hedge fund told investors it thinks ‘we could experience a similar pattern as the 1987 crash’
- The world’s largest hedge fund is betting big against Europe
- GOLDMAN SACHS: These 17 stocks offer the best bargains in the market right now
- Gun stocks reverse early gains after the Florida school shooting
- Bitcoin is nearing $10,000 for the first time in 2 weeks
Amazon is bigger than Microsoft for the first time. A star Amazon analyst thinks the company will make up to $4 billion from advertising in 2018.
If brands really want to scare Facebook and Google, there’s a simple way to do it. Facebook will need to re-register consent from all its users in Europe under the EU’s new privacy laws.
There’s a new bug that can crash any Apple device with just one simple character.
Lastly, meet the richest people in bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, who are worth more than $17 billion combined.