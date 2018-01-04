DOW CROSSES 25,000: Here’s what you need to know

- source
Stocks finished up on Thursday, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed 25,000 points for the first time in history.
Here’s how the markets stand with one day left in the first trading week of 2018:
What happened:
- Tesla shares took a hit after the company reported fourth-quarter Model 3 deliveries that missed estimates by a mile.
- AMD was up as panic over a central processing unit security flaw sent investors out of Intel and into the rival chipmaker.
- Macy’s raised its guidance after a solid holiday season, but shares still sunk.
- Sears said it would close an additional 103 stores. Here’s the full list.
In other news…
- There’s a new biggest bull on Wall Street now that Trump has signed tax cuts into law.
- A $9 billion robo-adviser going all in on automation just landed $75 million.
- The scorching-hot stock market is on pace to do something that’s never been seen before.
- Investors once seen at risk of extinction are mounting a huge comeback.