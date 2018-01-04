DOW CROSSES 25,000: Here’s what you need to know

By
Graham Rapier, Business Insider US
-
Trader Peter Tuchman wears a hat as the Dow Jones Industrial Average rises above 25,000 on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., January 4, 2018.

caption
source
REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Stocks finished up on Thursday, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed 25,000 points for the first time in history.

Here’s how the markets stand with one day left in the first trading week of 2018:

What happened:

  1. Tesla shares took a hit after the company reported fourth-quarter Model 3 deliveries that missed estimates by a mile.
  2. AMD was up as panic over a central processing unit security flaw sent investors out of Intel and into the rival chipmaker.
  3. Macy’s raised its guidance after a solid holiday season, but shares still sunk.
  4. Sears said it would close an additional 103 stores. Here’s the full list.

