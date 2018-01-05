STOCKS GO UP: Here’s what you need to know

By
Graham Rapier, Business Insider US
-

Stocks finished the first trading week of 2018 in the green after the latest jobs report showed the unemployment rate held at a 17-year-low.

Here’s the scoreboard as of Friday’s close:

What happened:

  1. The US economy created 148,000 jobs in December, fewer than economists forecast.
  2. The iced tea company that pivoted to blockchain is selling $8.4 million of shares to buy bitcoin mining machines.
  3. Deutsche Bank falls after announcing a $1.8 billion tax hit.
  4. Intel is rising after saying it fixed the ‘Spectre’ CPU flaw

In other news…