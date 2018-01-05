STOCKS GO UP: Here’s what you need to know

Stocks finished the first trading week of 2018 in the green after the latest jobs report showed the unemployment rate held at a 17-year-low.
Here’s the scoreboard as of Friday’s close:
What happened:
- The US economy created 148,000 jobs in December, fewer than economists forecast.
- The iced tea company that pivoted to blockchain is selling $8.4 million of shares to buy bitcoin mining machines.
- Deutsche Bank falls after announcing a $1.8 billion tax hit.
- Intel is rising after saying it fixed the ‘Spectre’ CPU flaw
In other news…
- GOLDMAN SACHS: Markets are about to get rocky – here’s how to use that to your advantage.
- The world is swimming in a record $233 trillion of debt.
- Ripple’s XRP jumps on unconfirmed report Western Union plans to use its services for money transfers.
- Bitcoin miners are reportedly fleeing China because it is cracking down on cryptocurrencies.