Here’s a super-quick guide to what traders are talking about right now

Dave Lutz, head of ETFs at JonesTrading, has an overview of today’s markets.

Here’s Lutz:

Good Morning, and welcome to the Busiest day of Earnings this season, with 67 S&P500 companies printing. Markets are quiet right now as we await the ECB (7:45 Headers, 8:30 Presser. Extend and taper from €60bn/month to €30bn expected) – as well as a slew of Mega-Cap tech after the close. Bulls are in control early in Europe, where the DAX is up 40bp, but Eyes on the IBEX climbing 1% on Headers Puigdemont will call elections instead of announcing secession. Italian banks are a fan as well, pulling the EU fin Index up 1% despite Barclays and DB under pressure on #s. NOK getting smoked has Helsinki off 2% early tho. Miners climbing small, while Semis are liking the #s from STMicro. In Asia, Nikkei up 15bp as discretionary rallied – Hang Seng hit for 35bp as Tech was hit for 1% – Shanghai up 30bp – KOSPI weaker with KOSDAQ down 1.4% – Aussie up small, while Sensex is adding to yesterday’s bank induced gains

Ahead of House vote on Budget Later today, the US 10YY is off small as Bunds catch a small bid and Euro holding $1.18 into the ECB Call. The DXY is flat tho, as sterling retraces lower. Norway’s Norges Bank and Sweden’s Riksbank have no change, and South Africa’s Rand still getting hit on angst about a ratings downgrade. Ore off small, Rebar hit for 1% in China has Copper off 30bp, but Zinc and Nickel are in the green, while Aluminum is hitting 5Y highs and Gold drifts around unch. WTI is up small, but Energy traders are watching Natty gas getting hit for 1% into Inventory data later today.