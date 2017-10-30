Here’s a super-quick guide to what traders are talking about right now

Dave Lutz, head of ETFs at JonesTrading, has an overview of today’s markets.

Here’s Lutz:

Morning! US Futures are starting under some pressure, with Russell down 30bp as we have a week full of Catalysts ahead of us (130 S&P earnings, Muller on Russia, Trump on Fed, FOMC, BoE, BOJ Decisions, and the Jobs Report) – It was Daylight Savings “Fall Back” in Europe over the weekend, EU closes 12:30et this week for Equities. Apple Suppliers are leading to upside in Europe and Asia, and Catalonia Angst is receding, with IBEX up 1.4%. DAX is up 11bp, but feels like every sector is in the red, while FTSE is off 20bp as Sterling jumps – HSBC couldn’t save the Fins in London, but the Miners rally green behind GLEN #s. In Asia, Nikkei unch – Hang Seng down 30bp – Shanghai lost 70bp, while Smallcaps on ChiNext lost 2.5% to 1month lows – KOSPI up small – Aussie up 30bp as banks rallied

The US 10YY is ticking downside 2.4%, but stress coming off in Europe as Spanish Yields tightening to Bunds. Overnight Focus was on China’s 5Y Yields jumping 13bp as angst builds on a slowdown, and $150bn maturing this week – The Dollar under slight pressure as we await Trump’s Fed Pick, with Sterling jumping into the expected BoE hike this week, and Euro nice bounce $1.16 as German Retail Sales outperform. That Kiwi Dollar getting smoked again tho. Ore off 1% as “China Stockpiles Surge” – but Industrial Metals like Copper are trading higher – of note, Gold is unch despite the DXY reversing hard from 95. Brent holding upside $60, and WTI up 20bp and testing the atmosphere upside $54 early.