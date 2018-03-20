Stormy Daniels passed a lie-detector test in which she said she had unprotected sex with Trump

caption Adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, poses for pictures at the end of her striptease show in Gossip Gentleman club in Long Island, New York, U.S., February 23, 2018. source Reuters/Eduardo Munoz

Adult film star Stormy Daniels said in a lie-detector test that she had unprotected sex with President Donald Trump in 2006.

Her answers about her encounter with Trump were deemed largely “truthful” by the person conducting the test.

Daniels is in a legal battle with Trump’s team, which her representatives have said used physical threats to intimidate Daniels.

The adult-film actress Stormy Daniels passed a 2011 polygraph test in which she said she had unprotected sex with President Donald Trump, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The lie-detector test took place around the time that Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was exploring selling the story of her affair with Trump to Life & Style Magazine. The test focused on whether she had had “vaginal intercourse” with Trump in July 2006 after the pair met at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, California.

Daniels answered “yes” when asked whether she had sex with Trump, and her answer was deemed “truthful” by the investigator conducting the test. She also said her encounter with Trump had been unprotected, an answer that was also deemed “truthful.”

NEW: In 2011, Stormy Daniels told a polygraph examiner that she had unprotected sex with Donald Trump in 2006. The exam concluded she was being truthful, according to copy of report obtained by @NBCNews on Tuesday. https://t.co/lRaabJ1C8e pic.twitter.com/8plef08qeP — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 20, 2018

Although Daniels said Trump had promised her a spot on his reality show “The Apprentice,” the veracity of her claim was deemed “inconclusive” by the investigator. Polygraphs are generally not admissible in court, and federal law bars private employers from using them to hire.

Daniels is currently suing Trump to void a $130,000 nondisclosure agreement that she signed about the alleged affair, claiming that the agreement was not valid because Trump himself never signed it. But Trump, who has denied the affair, is now seeking $20 million in damages from Daniels, accusing her of violating the agreement 20 times.

The payout to Daniels was made by Trump lawyer Michael Cohen shortly before Trump’s 2016 presidential victory. Cohen claims it did not violate campaign finance laws because it came out of his own pocket and was not connected to the campaign.

“People are mistaking this for a thing about the campaign,” Cohen told Vanity Fair. “What I did defensively for my personal client, and my friend, is what attorneys do for their high-profile clients. I would have done it in 2006. I would have done it in 2011. I truly care about him and the family – more than just as an employee and an attorney.”

Daniels’s lawyer has accused Cohen of engaging in “bullying tactics” to keep her from speaking out about the alleged affair. The Wall Street Journal reported that when Life & Style contacted Trump’s team for comment on Daniels’s story in 2011, Cohen called Daniels’s manager Gina Rodriguez.

“He said, ‘You tell Gina if she ever wants to work in this business again then she needs to call me immediately,'” Rodriguez’s husband Greg Deuschle said, according to the Journal.

Daniels’s lawyer told MSNBC on Friday that Daniels had been threatened with physical harm if she talked about her interactions with Trump.