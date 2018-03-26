Stormy Daniels refuses to rule out photo or video proof of Trump affair days after her attorney’s cryptic tweet

caption Stormy Daniels source Joe Raedle/Getty Image

Stormy Daniels refused to rule out having evidence of an alleged affair with President Donald Trump in an interview with “60 Minutes.”

When asked if she had videos, photos, or text messages to prove claims of a sexual relationship with Trump, Daniels said she couldn’t answer the question on advice from her attorney.

Days ago, Daniels’ attorney tweeted out an image of a CD or DVD suggesting it contained something of value.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, claims she had an affair with Donald Trump in 2006. A decade later, toward the end of the 2016 presidential election, she signed a non-disclosure agreement and was paid $130,000 by Michael Cohen, Trump’s personal attorney.

The agreement reportedly required Daniels to turn over all “video images, still images, email messages, and text messages” relating to Trump. But when asked by CBS reporter Anderson Cooper if she did so, she didn’t answer the question.

“I can’t answer that right now,” Daniels said.

When Cooper followed up, asking if she didn’t want to say “one way or another,” Daniels’ answer was evasive.

“My attorney has recommended that I don’t discuss those things,” Daniels said.

Cooper also spoke to Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, about potential evidence of an affair and asked whether he was bluffing. “You should ask some of the other people in my career when they’ve bet on me bluffing,” Avenatti said.

Just days ago, Avenatti tweeted a cryptic photo of a DVD or CD, suggesting it contained something of value.

“If ‘a picture is worth a thousand words,’ how many words is this worth?????#60minutes #pleasedenyit #basta,” he wrote on Thursday.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump are not together Sunday, with the president returning to the White House late Sunday after a weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

“The First Lady will be staying in Florida as is their tradition for spring break,” said Lindsay Walters, deputy press secretary.