Stormy Daniels just escalated her battle with Trump’s top lawyer

Stormy Daniels has filed a defamation lawsuit against Michael Cohen, a top lawyer for President Donald Trump, in California.

The lawsuit was filed a day after Daniels’ explosive “60 Minutes” interview.

The lawsuit points to a February statement from Cohen claiming Daniels had made false statements about her alleged affair with Trump, which she said began at a Lake Tahoe celebrity golf tournament in 2006.

The lawsuit also seeks a jury trial in the case.

The litigation comes one day after Daniels’ explosive “60 Minutes” interview, in which she publicly detailed her alleged affair with Trump and said that she was threatened in a parking lot in 2011 to leave Trump alone.

In the interview, Daniels detailed the time she claimed to have sex with the future president. She said the encounter was consensual, although she was not attracted to him. The two only had sex once, she said, although they remained in contact for months as Trump had suggested he could get her a spot on his NBC show “The Celebrity Apprentice.”

Since news of a $130,000 payment to Daniels, facilitated by Cohen, emerged in January, the scandal has only gained steam. Both Daniels and Cohen were already engaged in competing litigation against each other in federal court.

Cohen admits he made the payment to Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, though he said he was acting on his on volition and was not reimbursed for the payment.

The White House on Monday denied all of Clifford’s claims from the “60 Minutes” interview.