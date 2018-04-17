caption A sketch of the man Stormy Daniels says threatened her in a parking lot in 2011. source Screenshot/The View

Porn star Stormy Daniels released the sketch of the man she said threatened her in a parking lot in 2011.

The internet was torn over who the man looked like.

Some said Tom Brady, others said Willem Dafoe.

Porn star Stormy Daniels took to ABC’s “The View” with her attorney, Michael Avenatti, and released a sketch of the man she said threatened her in a parking lot in 2011 to keep quiet about an alleged affair with President Donald Trump.

The internet quickly jumped on the sketch, questioning whether the man looked more like New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady – who has ties to Trump – or actor Willem Dafoe.

Brady seemed to be a favorite pick:

Others were sure the man depicted looked like Dafoe:

Some presented both sides:

Daniels first mentioned the threat during a “60 Minutes” interview on CBS last month. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, said she was approached by a man in a Las Vegas parking lot in 2011 weeks after she agreed to tell a sister publication of In Touch magazine about what she has said was a yearlong affair with Trump that started at a Lake Tahoe celebrity golf tournament in 2006.

The story did not run because Michael Cohen, Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, threatened to sue the publication, though it was published earlier this year after reports that Cohen facilitated a $130,000 payment to Daniels just before the 2016 presidential election.

Daniels said the man who approached her in Las Vegas told her, “Leave Trump alone. Forget the story.”

She said he leaned in, looked at her infant daughter, and said, “That’s a beautiful little girl – it’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.”

Daniels said she took the comment as a direct threat. She never saw the man again but said she would “100%” be able to recognize him if she did. She said she did not report the incident to police because she was scared.