Sun Life Financial Wins MPF Scheme of the Year Award

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 29th March 2018 – Sun Life Financial has been awarded the MPF Scheme of the Year in the 2018 MPF Awards in recognition of its excellent MPF investment performance and service.









Belinda Luk, General Manager, Wealth & Pensions at Sun Life Hong Kong Limited collects the MPF Scheme of the Year Award at the award presentation ceremony of 2018 MPF Awards.





Belinda Luk, General Manager, Wealth & Pensions at Sun Life Hong Kong Limited, said, “We are very proud to have received this prestigious recognition. For the past decade, Sun Life has been diligently applying our experience and expertise, to make MPF a palatable retirement option for the Hong Kong workforce. We are gratified that our effort is being recognized by the professionals and our clients. This will support our relentless debut to deepen our commitment for the overall betterment of Hong Kong’s working class.”





Sun Life also earned nine MPF fund awards in 2018 MPF Awards, including 1 Year Consistent Performer for 2018, 5 Year Consistent Performer for 2018, and 10 Year Consistent Performer for 2018, attributable to its outstanding investment performance. Please visit www.mpfratings.com.hk/english/ratingsandawards/ratings to view the full award list.





Sun Life, the 5th largest MPF provider in town, has recorded the fastest growth in the MPF market over the past 10 years in terms of the cumulative growth in percentage of MPF assets. The MPF assets managed by Sun Life increased from HKD4.6 billion as of Dec 31, 2007, to HKD60 billion as of Dec 29, 2017, representing a cumulative growth of 1,214%1.





Commenced in 2013, the annual MPF Awards recognizes outstanding MPF providers in Hong Kong, and winners are determined by MPF Ratings’ evaluation process. The Award Ceremony of the 2018 MPF Awards was co-hosted by Asia Asset Management magazine and MPF Ratings.





About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc. (“SLF Inc.”) is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life Financial has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2017, Sun Life Financial had total assets under management (“AUM”) of CDN$975 billion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

1. Source: Gadbury Report – MPF Market Shares and Estimated Net Fund Inflows in the Mandatory Provident Fund System, Hong Kong as at 31 December 2007 and Mercer MPF Report — Market Shares and Estimated Net Fund Inflows in the Hong Kong Mandatory Provident Fund System as at 29 December 2017