The 27 best bets you can make on the greatest gambling day of the year — Super Bowl Sunday

source Elsa/Getty Images

After months of enthralling football action and a postseason filled with solid games, we’ve finally made it to the Super Bowl.

On Sunday the Philadelphia Eagles will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis. One team is looking to further cement its legacy as the greatest dynasty in football history, and the other hoping to bring its first ever Lombardi Trophy home to the City of Brotherly Love.

But it’s not just a compelling contest as a football fan – it’s also the greatest gambling day of the year.

Through the playoffs, we’ve been betting every game against the spread, plus picking a few props to hopefully pick up a little cash. After a solid week last week, we’re back in the black, and this week we leave every hypothetical dime we have on the line.

As a Philadelphia native, I obviously have a dog in this fight, but I vow I’ve done my best to prevent my green-tinted glassed from altering my view of what makes a good bet.

The Las Vegas Hilton SuperBook has released over 400 prop bets for the Super Bowl, ranging from the expected to the absurd. Below we’ll go through the 27 best bets of the Super Bowl to send you home a winner.

Philadelphia Eagles (+4.5) vs. New England Patriots

source Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The pick: Eagles +4.5 ($880 to win $800)

The logic: Again, I’m an Eagles fan by trade, so feel free to dismiss my support as homerism. But I like the Birds here. Nick Foles will have had two weeks to prepare, and head coach Doug Pederson has called two perfect games so far in the postseason. If he can call a third one, I think the Eagles take home their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

Outside of my personal hopes and dreams, the Eagles look like a solid value with the points. This iteration of the Patriots is the most successful in Super Bowl history, but they aren’t especially known for blowing teams out. Last year’s six-point win over the Falcons was the largest of the Brady-Belichick era, with their four other wins all coming by four points or less.

Over/Under 48 total points scored in the game

source Rob Carr/Getty Images

The pick: Under 48 ($330 to win $300)

The logic: The Eagles defense has been one of the most reliable units in football all year, and have only stepped up their game since the injury of Carson Wentz. This is a tough number to beat, and I expect the total to come down to the wire, but if you feel like you have to make a bet, I’d lean with the under.

Alternative line: Eagles (-10.5) over Patriots (+550)

source Al Bello/Getty Images

The pick: Eagles -10.5 ($100 to win $550)

The logic: For the Super Bowl some books will offer “alternative lines” in which the point spread is adjusted and odds are reapplied. As a Philly nut, I like the Eagles -10.5 and the 11/2 odds that you can get at that price. I don’t expect the Eagles to blow this game out by any means, but if they’re up four late, the Birds have shown a tendency to score late to make close games look like a blowout.

Conversely, if you’d rather bet the Patriots to win in a rout, you can get New England -17.5 at the same odds.

What will the result of the coin toss be?

source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The pick: Tails ($102 to win $100)

The logic: Never fails.

Will Nick Foles complete his first pass?

source Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The pick: Yes, Foles completes his first pass ($125 to win $50)

The logic: With Foles’ incredible journey this season from backup to Super Bowl starter, I’m looking for the Eagles to get him comfortable to start the game. The term “game manager” is played out with regard to non-superstar quarterbacks and their duties in the Super Bowl, but in this case it’s true. Expect a play-action role out to be Foles first pass from scrimmage, designed as a simple throw-and-catch for a short gain.

Over/Under 3.5 yards on LeGarrette Blount’s first carry

source Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The pick: Over 3.5 yards on Blount’s first carry ($100 to win $125)

The logic: Blount is facing his old team and will be looking to put on a show. With his ability to fall forward, his feet really only need to get two yards past the line of scrimmage for this bet to hit.

Over/Under 4.5 total sacks in the game

source Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The pick: Over 4.5 sacks in the game ($100 to win $100)

The logic: Philadelphia is fully aware that their best shot at taking the Super Bowl is keeping Brady uncomfortable. Look for Philadelphia to bring creative pressure and both the Patriots in the backfield.

Will Tom Brady throw an interception?

source Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The pick: Yes, Brady throws an interception ($100 to win $115)

The logic: This one is mostly just a whim and a prayer, but for the record Brady has thrown a pick in his past three Super Bowl appearances. All it takes is one weird bounce.

Will Gostkowski’s first kickoff go for a touchback? (+120)

source Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The pick: No, Gostkowski’s first kickoff will not go for a touchback ($200 to win $240)

The logic: Doubling our regular prop bet size on this one because the odds feel too good to be true – I’m honestly almost suspicious. Gostkowski kicked off six times in the Super Bowl last year and not one of them went for a touchback. Over the course of the whole season, just 41% of the Patriots kickoffs have gone for a touchback, and yet somehow we’re getting positive odds on this bet.

Belichick would much rather force the receiving team to take the ball at the three and advance to the 25 on their own.

Shortest touchdown of the game Over/Under 1.5 yards?

source Al Bello/Getty Images

The pick: Shortest touchdown is Under 1.5 yards ($140 to win $100)

The logic: This bet was a loser for us last weekend in Philadelphia, but we’re running it back for the Super Bowl. If either of these teams make it to the one-yard line there’s no way they’re settling for a field goal. All it takes is one penalty in the end zone to put this bet in position to cash.

Over/Under 122.5 total yardage of field goals made in the game

source Jim Rogash/Getty Images

The pick: Under 122.5 total yardage of field goals made during the game ($110 to win $100)

The logic: Just a hunch, but again this bet gets to my belief that these teams will be going for it on fourth down much more than opting for field goals. Further, I just think it’s an interesting number and a fun bet to make if you feel like spicing up your Super Bowl investment portfolio a bit.

Nick Foles longest completion Over/Under 36.5 yards?

source Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The pick: Foles longest completion is Over 36.5 yards ($110 to win $100)

The logic: The Eagles are going to have to go for it all a few times if they’re going to win on Sunday, and between the big play potential of Alshon Jeffrey and Torrey Smith and Zach Ertz’s ability to find yards after the catch, I think someone breaks a 40-yard gain for the Birds at some point.

Over/Under 58.5 yards receiving for Zach Ertz

source Al Bello/Getty Images

The pick: Over 58.5 yards receiving for Zach Ertz ($110 to win $100)

The logic: Speaking of Ertz, he was the Eagles leading receiver last week with eight catches on eight targets and 93 yards on the game. He’ll be a constant target again for Foles on Sunday, so we’re running back our winnings on him from last week in an attempt to double up.

Will the Eagles convert a 4th down attempt?

source Al Bello/Getty Images

The pick: Yes, the Eagles will convert a fourth down attempt ($240 to win $200)

The logic: Anyone that has watched the Eagles all year knows that Pederson has shown he has no problem pushing on fourth down if he believes it puts the team in a better position to win the game. Fourth and short from midfield or closer, expect the Eagles to try and keep the drive alive.

Over/Under 294.5 yards passing for Tom Brady

source Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The pick: Under 294.5 yards for Tom Brady ($110 to bet $100)

The logic: This number just feels a bit too high to me. If the Patriots end up rolling the Eagles, it’s likely Brady won’t have to throw so much and will have a tough time reaching close to 300 yards, and if the game is close, the battle for clock management should keep the game moving enough to make reaching the mark difficult.

Where this bet falls apart is when Brady has 230 yards with two minutes left in the game needing a touchdown from his own 20. Avoiding that, this feels like a solid play.

Will Tom Brady throw a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter?

source Jim Rogash/Getty Images

The pick: Yes, Brady throws a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter ($100 to win $110)

The logic: This bet is personal insurance for me in case the Eagles end up losing in the worst way imaginable.

Over/Under 52.5 yards receiving for Danny Amendola

source Elsa/Getty Images

The pick: Over 52.5 receiving yards for Danny Amendola ($110 to win $100)

The logic: With Gronk shaky, Danny Amendola has emerged as Brady’s go-to pass catcher in big situations. He’s the wily slot man that always seems to succeed in a Belichick-Brady system. Amendola was good for 112 yards in the AFC Championship, and will need only half that to hit his over at the Super Bowl.

Over/Under 26.5 points scored for Patriots

source Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The pick: Under 26.5 points scored for the Patriots ($110 to win $100)

The logic: Over their past four games, the Eagles’ defense has held each of their opponents to 10 points or less. The Patriots are one of the most aggressive offenses in the league and can score at will in moments, but they haven’t always played at their most dominant in the Super Bowl. Gonna close my eyes on this one and trust the Eagles’ defense to get it done.

Jersey number of first player to score a touchdown Over/Under 32.5

source Jim Rogash/Getty

The pick: Jersey number of the first player to score a touchdown is Over 32.5 ($110 to win $100)

The logic: The jersey number over/under is always one of the most fun bets to make on Super Bowl Sunday, and this year it’s a tough call. With the over you get players including Jay Ajayi, Torrey Smith, and Zach Ertz from Philadelphia, as well as Gronk, Amendola, and every Patriots running back that’s not named James White. It’s probably a coin flip but when in doubt on this type of bet, give me the side that has Gronk.

Points scored by Giannis Antetokounmpo (-0.5) vs. points scored by the Patriots

source Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The pick: Giannis (-0.5) scores more points than the Patriots ($110 to win $100)

The logic: Now things are getting a little weird with our first cross-sports prop bet of the day. Giannis is averaging 28.5 points per game on the season, and will be playing against the Nets on Super Bowl Sunday. When the Bucks and Nets played last week, Giannis dropped 41 on them en route to an easy Milwaukee victory. Unless he sits out on rest or something, this feels like a safe bet.

Paul George rebounds vs. Eagles/Patriots combined touchdowns

source Harry How/Getty Images

The pick: Paul George rebounds over combined touchdowns ($110 to win $100)

The logic: Paul George is averaging 5.5 rebounds per game so far this year, and will be playing the Lakers on Super Bowl Sunday. A fun, weird bet to make if you want to have interest in something besides football on Sunday.

Harry Kane goals vs. Tom Brady 2nd quarter touchdowns

source Julian Finney/Getty Images

The pick: Harry Kane goals over Brady 2nd quarter TDs ($110 to win $100)

The logic: Harry Kane scored twice the first time Tottenham played Liverpool this EPL season, and he’s been in fine form of late. Brady could score two touchdowns in the second quarter and your bet would still have a shot at being safe.

Tom Brady rushing attempts (-0.5) vs. Lionel Messi goals

source David Ramos/Getty

The pick: Tom Brady rushing attempts (-0.5) over Messi goals ($110 to win $100)

The logic: The Patriots haven’t used Brady’s QB sneak abilities as much as in years past this season, but in the final game before months of offseason recovery time, I think they’ll be a bit more willing to have him dive into the pile should the need come.

Vegas Golden Knights goals (-0.5) vs. Tom Brady touchdowns

source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The pick: Vegas Golden Knights goals (-0.5) over Brady touchdowns ($120 to win $100)

The logic: The Vegas Golden Knights are the hottest team in Sin City right now, so it only felt right to include them in a prop on Super Bowl Sunday. The Golden Knights are averaging 3.4 goals per game, and always have the potential to go off for five or six. Also a fun bet because the puck drops at noon for their game on Super Bowl Sunday, meaning you’ll know you’re number before kickoff.

Who wins MVP?

The pick: Nick Foles to win MVP ($100 to win $300)

The logic: Since 2007, 11 Super Bowl MVPs have been named: eight quarterbacks, one wide receiver, and two linebackers. Depending on how you see the game shaking out, there are some values to be had – Alshon Jeffrey (30/1) feels like a great value for a guy that scored two touchdowns in the NFC Championship, as do both Malcolm Jenkins (60/1) and Malcolm Butler (80/1) if you think it’s going to be a defensive battle.

But it’s an award that goes to the winning quarterback 73% of the time, so proceed with caution if you’re going to get cute about it.

Player to score first touchdown?

source Elsa/Getty Images

The pick: Nelson Aghalor ($50 to win $400), Dion Lewis ($50 to win $600)

The logic: This is a great bet to throw a dart at – there is no better feeling than hitting mid-to-long odds on a first touchdown pick to start a Super Bowl. I like Aghalor because he’s a guy who both has jailbreak potential and serves as a red zone target, and chances are the Eagles get the ball first after the Patriots defer. Lewis (12/1) is also a solid value, although Patriot running backs are always a crapshoot. Other potential options: Gronk (7/1), Amendola (10/1), Jeffrey (8/1), Ertz (8/1), Ajayi (8/1), or you could bet the field (12/1) and bank on a fumble return or pick six to start the scoring.

How many points will the Eagles score?

source Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The pick: Eagles score exactly 25 points ($20 to win $700)

The logic: I don’t know. I just got a feeling.

Eagles win the Super Bowl by a final score of 25-20. Go Birds.

Now check out how far Tom Brady has come since his first Super Bowl with the Patriots.