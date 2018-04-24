You can play this amazing, free mash-up of ‘Super Mario 64’ and ‘The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’ on your computer right now

caption Super Mario in the Temple of Time?! source Kaze Emanuar / YouTube / Nintendo

A new, free version of “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time” starring Super Mario is out now.

The game is a modified version of the original “Ocarina of Time” for the Nintendo 64, with new quests and characters.

Nintendo isn’t behind the game – it’s a “mod” from a determined coder.

Two of Nintendo’s most beloved games are now one – “Super Mario 64: Ocarina of Time” takes “Super Mario 64” and “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time” and slams them together into something entirely new.

The game, which is downloadable for free and playable on free Nintendo 64 emulation software, is primarily the creation of one intrepid modder named Kaze Emanuar.

“Super Mario 64: Ocarina of Time” isn’t simply “Ocarina of Time” with Super Mario in it – it’s an entirely new game built in the code of “Super Mario 64.” Instead of swapping Mario into Link’s world, Hyrule is re-created in the world of “Super Mario 64” – thus enabling Mario’s far more flexible set of jumps.

Moreover, the many characters of “Ocarina of Time” have been swapped for their Super Mario equivalents. Rather than Princess Zelda residing in Hyrule Castle, for instance, you’ll find Princess Peach.

caption Here’s Mario consulting with a Toad — an unlikely resident of Kakariko Village. source Kaze Emanuar / YouTube / Nintendo

Since “Super Mario 64: Ocarina of Time” is a mod and not an officially licensed game, it’s available as a free download – the game is playable on Mac or PC using emulation software.

Interested? Of course you are! You can download the game right here – check out the launch trailer (seriously!) for it below: