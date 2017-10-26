Here’s what critics are saying about ‘Super Mario Odyssey,’ the newest hit game for the Nintendo Switch

By most accounts, Nintendo’s next major “Super Mario” game is already a smash hit. Thus far, the game’s got an average score of 97/100 on the review-aggregation site Metacritic.

Not too shabby for a game that isn’t even out yet!

“Super Mario Odyssey” officially arrives on Friday, but we’ve put together what critics have to say about it ahead of launch.

“One of the most joyous and entertaining gaming experiences I’ve had in a long time.”

Giant Bomb’s Dan Ryckert gave the game 5/5 stars:

“Each kingdom is absolutely packed with charm, clever objectives, gorgeous visuals, a stellar soundtrack, and a huge variety of ways to have fun. One moon would have me leaping across tiny platforms with pinpoint precision, and the next would have me cheering up a businessman by dressing like a clown. At no point did I feel like I was checking boxes just to up my completion percentage. Even now that I’ve collected every moon and purple coin in the game, I still want to play more of it. It’s one of the most joyous and entertaining gaming experiences I’ve had in a long time, and it stands tall among the all-time great Mario games.”

“Cappy could have been just another annoying sidekick, but its inclusion only adds to the playfulness of Nintendo Switch’s first Mario adventure.”

The Guardian’s Jordan Erica Webber also gave the game 5/5 stars:

“Although it’s still just as fun to run around as Mario, especially as he leans his body to the side and sticks out his arms like an uninhibited infant, Cappy is a welcome new companion; he gives you so much more to play with.”

“‘Odyssey’ is a new entry in a long-running series that belies its age with sprightly invention.”

Edge Magazine’s reviewer gave the game a 100/100:

“Like ‘Breath of the Wild,’ ‘Odyssey’ is a new entry in a long-running series that belies its age with sprightly invention, taking big risks with an established formula, and having all of them pay off handsomely. Mario might be getting on a bit, then, but a dinosaur? This astonishing adventure proves he’s anything but.”

“I was floored by the creativity accompanying most of ‘Odyssey.'”

Game Informer’s Andrew Reiner gave the game 9.75/10:

“‘Super Mario Odyssey’ is an absolute delight, and another Switch release that will have Nintendo fans debating which 3D Mario game is the best of them all.”

“‘Super Mario Odyssey’ displays a clear understanding of what makes Mario tick, and is neck and neck for top billing among its esteemed predecessors.”

GameSpot’s Peter Brown also loved the game, giving it a 10/10:

“‘Odyssey’ is sustained beyond its major milestones not only through colorful worlds and hidden challenges, but through the sheer joy of controlling Mario, who’s never felt more responsive or dynamic in action … It’s a shining example of refined creativity, and another crown jewel for Switch that is without equal.”

Check out the latest trailer for the game right here: