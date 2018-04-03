Taco Bell is bringing back an iconic menu item with a cult following — but there’s a huge catch

caption Taco Bell’s Beefy Crunch Burrito source Taco Bell

Taco Bell is bringing back the Beefy Crunch Burrito for $1 in a 30-location test this spring.

If the Chattanooga, Tennessee test is successful, Taco Bell says the chain may bring the fan-favorite burrito back as a permanent menu item in 2019.

Taco Bell is also adding the new $1 Triple Melt Burrito and $1 Triple Melt Nachos in locations across the US, starting April 5.

Taco Bell is bringing back the Beefy Crunch Burrito, to the delight of fans of the cult-favorite menu item – but only in thirty locations.

On Tuesday, the fast-food chain announced plans to add new items to its $1 value menu. On April 5, Taco Bell will debut the new $1 Triple Melt Burrito and $1 Triple Melt Nachos in locations across the US.

caption Taco Bell’s new $1 Triple Melt Nachos source Taco Bell

Taco Bell is also testing two more $1 menu additions: the Crispy Chicken Taco in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and and the Beefy Crunch Burrito in Chattanooga, Tennesse.

For loyal Taco Bell fans, the Beefy Crunch Burrito is of particular interest. Fans have been waging a coordinated effort to convince the chain to make its Beefy Crunch Burrito a permanent menu item since 2011.

More than 68,000 people like the Beefy Crunch Facebook page – which exploded with excitement when the Chattanooga news broke.

Taco Bell informed the Beefy Crunch “movement” of the Chattanooga test on Monday, a day before the press release on its new value menu items went out.

caption The iconic Beefy Crunch Burrito source Taco Bell

“You truly are the most passionate and dedicated community of burrito lovers a brand could ever ask for,” Taco Bell wrote in a letter posted to the movement’s Facebook page.

“Bringing back the Beefy Crunch Burrito is not an easy task,” the letter continued. “Btu we’ve been trying to figure it out. And we’re close. Real close. So close, we’ll be testing a solution to bring it back permanently for 2019.”

The test will take place at 30 Chattanooga restaurants, from April 4 to mid-July.

Taco Bell executives have long engaged with the Beefy Crunch Burrito fans, even when the movement bashes the chain.

“We love it, and we love to engage with folks that love our different products,” Melissa Lora, Taco Bell’s international president, told Business Insider in 2017. “You listen, and you respond.”