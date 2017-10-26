- source
- Taco Bell promised to give away free tacos if any player stole a base during the World Series. On Wednesday, a Houston Astros player stole second base during Game 2. Any customer can get a free Doritos Locos taco on November 1, from 2 to 6 p.m.
Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos.
The fast-food chain had promised to give away tacos if a base is stolen by any player during the 2017 Word Series Championship.
On Wednesday, Cameron Maybin of the Houston Astros stole second base in the 11th inning of Game Two.
Taco Bell will be giving away free tacos on Wednesday, November 1, from 2 to 6 p.m. local time. Customers are limited to one taco per person.
Maybin tweeted about the promotion on Wednesday night, following the Astros’ 7-6 triumph over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Taco Bell’s “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion has become a popular deal for the fast-food chain.
In 2016, the chain gave away free tacos after the Cleveland Indians’ Francisco Lindor stole a base in Game 1 of the World Series championship. And, in 2015, Taco Bell spent at least $10 million giving away free A.M. Crunchwraps after Kansas City Royals player Lorenzo Cain stole second base during a game against the New York Mets.