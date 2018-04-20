Takeda’s considering turning up the heat on its bid for Shire

By
Lydia Ramsey, Business Insider US
Takeda CEO Christophe Weber

Takeda CEO Christophe Weber
REUTERS/Issei Kato

  • Takeda is considering a new bid for Adderall drugmaker Shire, raising the share price to 47 British pounds (about $66) per share up from 46.50 per share (about $65), Bloomberg reported Friday.
  • Shire has already turned down three offers from the Japanese pharmaceutical company, the last of which was a 50% premium on Shire’s stock price on March 27
  • Interest in Shire almost turned into a bidding war between Takeda and Allergan before Allergan pulled out just four hours after initially expressing interest in a potential deal.

Screen Shot 2018 04 20 at 9.14.54 AM

Markets Insider