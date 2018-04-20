Takeda’s considering turning up the heat on its bid for Shire

- source
- REUTERS/Issei Kato
- Takeda is considering a new bid for Adderall drugmaker Shire, raising the share price to 47 British pounds (about $66) per share up from 46.50 per share (about $65), Bloomberg reported Friday.
- Shire has already turned down three offers from the Japanese pharmaceutical company, the last of which was a 50% premium on Shire’s stock price on March 27
- Interest in Shire almost turned into a bidding war between Takeda and Allergan before Allergan pulled out just four hours after initially expressing interest in a potential deal.
- source
- Markets Insider