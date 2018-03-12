Talk of Trump-Kim summit raises hopes for son of detained American

Tony Kim, one of the three Americans being held captive by North Korea, is seen in this handout photo taken in California in 2016. Handout via Reuters

The planned summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has raised a California son’s hope that a meeting will lead to the release of his father, held nearly a year by the reclusive state, the son said on Sunday (March 11).

Trump agreed on Thursday to accept an invitation from the North Korean leader to meet by May following months of tough talk by both men and rising tensions over Pyongyang’s advancing nuclear and missile programs.

Three Americans are being held by North Korea, which has in the past used visits by former U.S. presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton to release other Americans it had in custody.

While there has been no sign the planned summit will lead to the release of Americans Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak Song or Kim Sang-duk, also known as Tony Kim, word of the unprecedented talks was welcomed by Sol Kim, the son of Tony Kim.

“I am hopeful. It is hard to say any other feeling,” Sol Kim, a 27-year-old student in California, said in a telephone interview.

U.S. officials have previously assured him his father’s plight will be raised at appropriate times, he said.