All of the free stuff and discounts you can get right now in honor of Tax Day

- Tax Day is April 17 this year, the last day to file your tax return.
- Restaurant chains like Hardee’s, Applebee’s, Boston Market, and Hard Rock Cafe are offering promotions to celebrate the end of tax season.
- A free massage is also available on Tax Day, as is free paper shredding.
Tax season comes to a close Tuesday – albeit a couple of days later than usual.
Paying taxes can feel like a big burden, but many restaurants and stores have promotions to take the sting away.
From free snacks to discounted products, shopping on Tax Day may help take your mind off the big annual payment you just submitted – or help you save more of your tax refund.
From Hardee’s to Cinnabon, check out where you can get free stuff right now through Tax Day this year. As always, check to make sure your local stores are participating locations and you are eligible for the rewards.
Now, go enjoy some well-deserved Tax Day freebies and discounts.
Bruegger’s Bagels
What: $10.40 Big Bagel Bundle – 13 bagels and two tubs of cream cheese
When: April 11 to April 17
How: Order through their website
Hungry Howie’s
What: $0.15 one topping medium pizza, with purchase of one topping large pizza
When: April 14 to April 17
How: Order online for carry-out using code “18TAXDAY”
Chili’s
What: $ 5 Cherry Blossoms Margarita
When: All of April
Applebee’s
What: $1 margaritas (Dollaritas)
When: All of April
Hooters
What: One free kids meal
When: April 14 to April 17
How: An adult purchase of $10 or more
Planet Fitness
What: A free HydroMassage
When: April 14 to April 21
How: Bring in the coupon, which will be available April 14
OfficeMax/Office Depot
What: Five pounds of free shredding
When: Now through April 23
How: Bring in this coupon
Hardee’s
What: Free sausage biscuit
When: April 17, 7 am to 10 am
How: Say the password “made from scratch” when ordering
Great American Cookies
What: One free cookies & cream cookie
When: April 17
Boston Market
What: $10.40 Tax Day Meal Special – a half chicken individual meal with two sides, cornbread, and a regular fountain beverage
When: April 17
How: Order the Tax Day Meal Special
Potbelly Sandwich Shop
What: A free sandwich
When: April 17
How: Download the Potbelly app and sign up for Potbelly Perks; app users already enrolled in Potbelly Perks will receive BOGO sandwich
Schlotzky’s
What: A free small original sandwich
When: April 17
How: Purchase chips and a medium drink
Kona Ice
What: Free shaved ice
When: April 17
Cinnabon
What: Two free Cinnabon bites
When: April 17
Hard Rock Cafe
What: A free burger
When: April 17
How: Sing a song on the cafe stage
Chuck E. Cheese’s
What: One free, large cheese pizza
When: April 17 to April 19
How: Purchasing any large pizza