Taylor Swift just picked Spotify to host her exclusive music video, and Spotify’s CEO is loving it

source Getty

Taylor Swift is releasing her latest video exclusively on Spotify.

Spotify CEO retweeted Swift’s announcement with three flame emojis.

Swift’s tweet is a marked change of tune from just four years ago, when she pulled her music from Spotify after writing an editorial in The Wall Street Journal blasting the streaming industry.

Pop music star Taylor Swift tweeted that a new video for her song Delicate was being released on Monday “only on Spotify.”

“Hey guys, I’m at rehearsals for the Reputation stadium tour and I just wanted to let you know there’s a brand new video for Delicate coming out tonight, only on Spotify, so check it out,” she said in a video.

New video for #Delicate at midnight EST tonight. Only on @spotifyÂ Â âS¨pic.twitter.com/AHEY6LOSTz — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 29, 2018

Even Spotify CEO Daniel Ek is excited. He retweeted Swift, and added three flame emojis.

The rapprochement between the two is notable because Swift has been the music star most closely associated with a mistrust of streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music.

Her tweet is a marked change of tune from just four years ago, when Swift pulled all of her music from Spotify after writing an editorial in The Wall Street Journal blasting the streaming industry.

“It’s my opinion that music should not be free, and my prediction is that individual artists and their labels will someday decide what an album’s price point is,” she wrote.

Her record “1984” wasn’t on Spotify for years until it finally surfaced on Spotify last summer. Her most recent album, “Reputation,” was released as a physical CD for three weeks before it eventually became available on streaming services including Spotify and Apple Music.

Spotify plans to make privately held shares available to buy and sell on the NYSE next week.

There’s already an existing video for “Delicate” on Vevo and YouTube, but Swift video for Spotify will be some new. Check it out below: