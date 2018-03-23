Taylor Swift shared a rare political statement in support of gun control: ‘No one should have to go to school in fear’

caption Taylor Swift. source Getty

Taylor Swift announced in an Instagram post on Friday that she had donated to the March For Our Lives campaign started by the student activists of the Parkland school shooting.

Swift, who has largely abstained from sharing her political views in the past, shared in the post that she supports gun-control reform.

She joins a growing list of celebrities who have spoken out in support of gun control and the Parkland student activists.

“No one should have to go to school in fear of gun violence. Or to a nightclub. Or to a concert. Or to a movie theater. Or to their place of worship,” Swift wrote in the post.

“I’ve made a donation to show my support for the students, for the March For Our Lives campaign, for everyone affected by these tragedies, and to support gun reform,” she continued. “I’m so moved by the Parkland High School students, faculty, by all families and friends of victims who have spoken out, trying to prevent this from happening again.”

Swift follows a number of celebrities who have publicly expressed their support for the activism of the Parkland students in the wake of the shooting.

This week, Bill Murray wrote an op-ed for NBC News Think comparing the Parkland students to the students who helped end the Vietnam War. George Clooney wrote a letter to the Parkland students, saying that their activism made him “proud of my country again.”