Circles.Life calls Raffles Place cash-giving publicity stunt ‘an unprecedented event’; praises police for their ‘support’

Virtual telco Circles.Life was behind the cash-dispensing publicity stunt. Photo courtesy of Roland Yeo

It’s confirmed: Virtual telco Circles.Life was behind the gimmick promising cash which turned Singapore’s financial district on Wednesday (Feb 28) into a picture of mayhem.

In a statement provided to Business Insider, a Circles.Life spokesman said that it was an “unprecedented event which no one has attempted before”.

The spokesman added: “Given this, there was no existing information whether this activity required a permit. The event ending prematurely had more to do with managing the massive interest for the activity.”

In the stunt which took place just before noon at Raffles Place on Wednesday, mobs of people showed up in front of a cash vending “machine”, called #3dollarballer, stationed outside Chevron House.

On #3dollarballer’s website, members of the public were told to put S$3 ($2.26) into the “machine” to get S$50 in return.

That was the promise that sparked an overwhelming response which quickly led to a huge and disorderly crowd.

Cash vending machine madness has reached Raffles Place today!! pic.twitter.com/TfyBZ6ciXx — nravs (@nravs) February 28, 2018

Help la… the queue for the free $50 pic.twitter.com/QVRPSKVORy — Kimuii (@literallykimi) February 28, 2018

The Singapore Police Force was called in and the event stopped prematurely after the organisers could not provide a permit for it. The organisers also chose to cancel a second event scheduled later that day in Orchard Road “based on the extreme interest and advice given”.

The Circles.Life spokesman said: “The Singapore Police Force were wonderful in their support and have issued nothing more than advice for handling our future creative activities.”

Business Insider understands the stunt was to tie in with Circles.Life’s launch of its unlimited mobile data on demand for $3 a day, among other new features.