Ten now dead, 15 injured after van plows into Toronto crowd

TORONTO – Ten people were killed and another 15 are injured after a 25-year-old man appeared to deliberately mow down pedestrians in north Toronto, the city’s police chief said on Monday (April 23).
Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders identified the suspect as Alek Minassian, 25, who he said had not previously been known to authorities.
“The actions definitely looked deliberate,” he told a late-night news conference close to the site of the incident in the northern section of Canada’s biggest city, noting the van had been driven along sidewalks.
The incident – which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called a “tragic and senseless attack” – was one of the most violent in recent Canadian history.
Investigators are examining terrorism as the likely motive behind the van attack, a U.S. security source said.
The source said there was no reason to believe that the incident in which a Ryder rental van plowed into a crowd was an accident.