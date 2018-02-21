Terry Crews opens up about his alleged sexual assault: ‘I still have to send a check to my molester’

caption Terry Crews attends Esquire’s Annual Mavericks of Hollywood party in Los Angeles source Getty

Terry Crews said he still has to send checks to the agency that employs the man who allegedly sexually assaulted him.

Crews has alleged that Adam Venit, an agent at William Morris Endeavor, groped him at a party in 2016.

Crews’ allegation are under review at the Los Angeles Country District Attorney’s Office.

Terry Crews said he still has to pay the man who he has alleged sexually assaulted him.

Crews came forward with his allegation of being groped by William Morris Endeavor agent Adam Venit in October, becoming part of the “Me Too” movement that rose to prominence following the sexual harassment and assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein.

Since, Crews has continually opened up about it. On Tuesday night, Variety reports that Crews discussed the allegation at Esquire’s 2018 Mavericks of Hollywood party. (Crews’ allegation is now under review at the Los Angeles Country District Attorney’s Office.)

“This is the deal,” Crews said. “What’s so strange and crazy is that I’m still paying them [William Morris Endeavor]. I go to work, and I still have to send a check to my molester.”

“[Venit] tried to tell everyone it wasn’t sexual. How do you do that? How is that possible? The level of ridiculousness that this has gone to, and they’re looking at me as if I’m ridiculous for even saying anything,” Crews said. “I’m like, ‘Nope, I’m not putting up with it. No one should. No woman, no child, no man, anywhere, in whatever business, should ever put up with being treated less than a human being, ever.”

Last month, Crews spoke with Business Insider about his experience coming forward with his story. He said he truly found out who his friends were.

“There were a lot of people that I thought were behind me and weren’t,” Crews told Business Insider. “I didn’t cry in my bed, ‘Oh, I’ve been betrayed,’ as a businessman the difficult times revealed who was there for me and who wasn’t.”