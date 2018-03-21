Texas is grappling with a wave of package bombings — here’s what’s happened so far

caption Police maintain a cordon near the site of an incident reported as an explosion in southwest Austin, Texas, March 18, 2018. source Tamir Kalifa/Reuteres

Local law-enforcement officials in Austin, Texas, are working with their state and federal counterparts to track down a serial bomber who is believed to be targeting neighborhoods around the state capital.

Law enforcement officials confirmed that a suspicious package found at a FedEx facility in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday was an unexploded bomb – the sixth such incident that has rattled the region since March 2.

So far, the bombs have killed two people and injured four others. Police said they believe the incidents are all related “because of the specific contents of these devices.”

In light of the explosions, which have so far followed a similar pattern in areas surrounding Austin, law-enforcement officials said people should not handle any unexpected or suspicious packages, and instead call 911.

Here’s a timeline of all the suspicious packages and bombs that have been discovered near Austin so far:

March 2, 6:55 a.m: A package left on the front porch of a home overnight explodes, killing 39-year-old Anthony Stephan House.

caption The doorway of Anthony Stephan House’s home is boarded-up, March 12, 2018. source Jon Herskovitz/Reuters

House’s death was initially deemed “suspicious.” It was later classified as a homicide.

Source: Fox News

March 12, 6:44 a.m: Another package explodes inside a home about 12 miles away from the first bomb.

Seventeen-year-old Draylen Mason was killed, and his 40-year-old mother was injured in the blast.

Mason, a gifted musician, reportedly brought the package to the kitchen to open it when it exploded. He was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Source: WSOC-TV

March 12, 11:50 a.m: Hours later, another package bomb explodes, injuring 75-year-old Esperanza Morena Herrera.

source Samantha Lee/Business Insider

March 12: Following the third explosion, Gov. Greg Abbot offers a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the bombings. The Austin Police Department adds an additional $50,000 reward.

caption Texas Gov. Greg Abbott delivers a briefing in Austin, Texas on September 1, 2017 . source Drew Anthony Smith/Getty Images

Six days later, the Austin Police Department raised their reward to a combined total of $115,000.

Source: The Statesman, WSOC-TV

March 15: Police considered the possibility that the bombings may be motivated by hate because all of the victims at the time were people of color.

caption Austin police chief Brian Manley speaks during a news conference near the scene where a woman was injured in a package bomb explosion in Austin, Texas, March 12, 2018. source Sergio Flores/Reuteres

“We cannot rule out hate, but we’re not saying it’s hate,” Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said.

Source: CNN

March 18, 8:30 p.m: Two white males in their 20s are injured after triggering a trip-wire explosive device placed on a street. The two men were hospitalized.

caption A police officer guards the scene of an explosion in Austin, Texas, March 12, 2018. source Sergio Flores/Reuters

Austin Police Chief, Brian Manley, said in a media briefing that because the device was rigged with a trip wire, they believe the bombing suspect has “a higher level of sophistication” and skill than they initially expected.

March 20, 12:30 a.m: A fourth package bomb explodes on a conveyor belt at a FedEx facility in Schertz, Texas, about 50 miles away from Austin. One person was injured.

caption An officer with Schertz Police Department holds a FedEx truck from entering the scene of a blast at a FedEx facility in Schertz, Texas, U.S., March 20, 2018. source Sergio Flores/Reuters

March 20, around 6:00 a.m: Law-enforcement officials discover an unexploded device at another FedEx center in Austin.

caption Law enforcement personnel are seen gathering evidence outside a FedEx Store which was closed for investigation, in Austin, Texas, U.S., March 20, 2018. source Sergio Flores/Reuters

The Austin Police Department definitively says on Twitter that the two packages on Tuesday were “connected to the four previous package explosions.”

March 20, 5:20 p.m: Police respond to an incendiary device in south Austin. A man in his 30s suffered injuries. The Austin Police Department and the ATF said the incident was unrelated to the ongoing package-bombing investigation.

caption Authorities maintain a cordon near the site of an incident reported as an explosion in southwest Austin, Texas, March 18, 2018. source Reuters

Source: Austin Police Department and the ATF

Hundreds of special agents from the FBI and ATF are in Austin to help with the investigation.

APD is asking the public to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious. If you come across ANYTHING that looks suspicious, DO NOT touch, handle or disturb it. Keep a safe distance and call 9-1-1 immediately. pic.twitter.com/BfFQZ95Kfe — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 20, 2018

Source: WGNTV-9