The 10 most important things in the world right now

Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Friday.

1. Former FBI director James Comey’s private memos have been released to Congress. Among the claims: US President Donald Trump wants to put journalists in jail for leaks, and Russia’s Vladimir Putin reportedly told Trump that Russia has the world’s most beautiful hookers.

2. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appears to be making huge concessions before meeting with President Trump. South Korea’s president said Kim essentially wants nothing in return for denuclearization, a highly unusual claim.

3. The Chinese navy challenged Australian warships in the South China Sea. The interaction is believed to have occurred at about the same time as China’s largest-ever naval parade earlier this month.

4. And this week China flew nuclear-capable bombers around Taiwan. Taiwan earlier accused China of using “cheap verbal intimidation and saber rattling” during live-fire drills in the Taiwan Strait.

5. London will lose its crown as the world’s leading financial center within five years. A majority of professionals surveyed said they believe London will lose its top status by 2023.

6. Syrian air defenses fired dozens of missiles in response to the US-led strike, but most launched after the strike ended. Russia and Syria claimed their missile defenses had downed 71 of the 105 missiles from the US and allies, a bold claim considering they’re only known to have fired 40 interceptors.

7. Two people died after a plane crashed near Belfast Airport in Ireland. Police have not yet identified the deceased in the light aircraft crash.

8. US bank Wells Fargo is nearing a $1 billion settlement for loan abuses. The US currency comptroller proposed Wells Fargo pay a penalty to resolve probes into auto insurance and mortgage lending abuses.

9. A parking space in Hong Kong just broke a property record. Hong Kong is the second-wealthiest city in the world and offers some of the priciest real estate.

10. Mars colonists will get blasted with radiation levels eight times higher than government limits on Earth. NASA and SpaceX have both stated they are working to send people to Mars.

And finally…

Elon Musk emailed Tesla employees tips on how to be more productive – these are his 7 suggestions.