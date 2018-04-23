The 10 most important things in the world right now

- source
- Reuters
Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Monday.
1. US President Donald Trump wrongly claimed North Korea agreed to “denuclearization.” North Korea said it will suspend nuclear and ICBM tests as US talks near, but stopped short of agreeing to denuclearize.
2. UK Prime Minister Theresa May is preparing to surrender over leaving the Customs Union. May and her Cabinet repeatedly promised Britain would leave the EU Customs Union but are increasingly resigned to surrender their position.
3. French President Emmanuel Macron is visiting the US. Macron will meet with President Donald Trump on Monday and Tuesday and will likely discuss the Iran deal that Trump de-certified in November.
4. South Korea stopped blasting propaganda into North Korea along the DMZ. The move is meant to create a “peaceful mood” ahead of a highly-anticipated summit between President Moon Jae In and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Friday.
5. Australia’s former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd accused the current PM of “punching the Chinese in the face.” PM Malcolm Turnbull recently said there is “certainly some tension” with China over recent laws aimed at limiting foreign interference.
6. Police identified suspects believed to be involved with the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal. The persons of interest are now reportedly in Russia, which has been accused of orchestrating the attack.
7. Trump reportedly asked the Israeli prime minister if he even cares about making peace. The call occurred last year, but the relationship between the close allies has been strained recently over diverging Middle East strategies.
8. Iran banned banks from using cryptocurrencies over money laundering concerns. Iran also banned money changing outside of banks, after its currency fell to an all-time low.
9. Porsche officials in South Korea have been charged with doctoring emissions results. The Volkswagen-owned company also faced raids and a reported arrest in Germany last week.
10. Confusion erupted after an object was shot down near the king’s palace in Saudi Arabia. The commotion regarding a small, drone-like object initially sparked concerns of an attempted coup.
And finally…
Tesla’s problems are mounting – here’s everything that has gone wrong so far this year.