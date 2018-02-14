The 10 most important things in the world right now

Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Wednesday.

1. Israeli police recommended Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu be indicted. Police allege Netanyahu received bribes from a number of billionaires, and he doesn’t seem to be denying the claims.

2. A second US judge blocked the Trump administration from ending DACA. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which shields young unauthorized immigrants from deportation, could still be wound down but it would require a better reason, the judge said.

3. The FBI director said the whole of Chinese society is a threat to the US. He cited the variety of ways that China is implementing its plan to replace the US as the foremost global power.

4. South Korea is cutting the time it spends interrogating North Korean defectors in half. The screening process is used to ensure North Korean agents aren’t disguising themselves as defectors.

5. Uber’s revenue last quarter was $2.2 billion, but it still had a $1.1 billion loss. Uber had a chaotic year with lawsuits, sex discrimination allegations, and the departure of many of its top execs.

6. Ripple’s CEO believes most cryptocurrencies will eventually go to zero. Brad Garlinghouse still expects bitcoin, at least, to be around long-term as a store of value.

7. The engine of a plane traveling from San Francisco to Hawaii fell apart mid-flight. The flight sent out a distress alert on its approach to Hawaii, and ultimately landed safely just after midday.

8. Russia wants to block YouTube and Instagram. The state’s media watchdog is trying to ban a number of posts and videos showing an oligarch and the country’s deputy prime minister on a yacht.

9. A major Australian bank won’t allow crypto purchases on credit cards. The Commonwealth bank will ban customers using its credit cards to buy virtual currencies such as Bitcoin.

10. NASA’s $1 billion Jupiter probe has taken gorgeous new photos of the giant planet. The new images reveal giant bands of swirling storms and a unusually bright, pillowy cloud.

And finally…

The world’s first ski tournament for robots was held near the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics – and the pictures are incredible.