The 10 most important things in the world right now

- source
- Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Friday.
1. Multi-millionaire Cyril Ramaphosa is South Africa’s new president.Ramaphosa was the only candidate put forward after former president Jacob Zuma resigned on Wednesday.
2. US President Donald Trump responded to the Florida school shooting that left 17 dead. Trump said it’s time to tackle “difficult” mental-health issues, but did not mention calls for stricter gun laws.
3. A former Trump campaign adviser is close to finalizing a plea deal with special counsel Robert Mueller. Rick Gates and Paul Manafort were charged last October with money laundering, tax fraud, and conspiracy against the US.
4. Tesla’s Powerpack batteries may be used to support New York’s energy grid. Tesla may integrate its Powerpack batteries into the state’s grids if the proposal is accepted by the New York State Public Service Commission.
5. Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon may be held in contempt. Bannon refused to answer key questions about his tenure to the House Intelligence Committee’s Russia investigation.
6. The US blamed Russia for last year’s devastating “NotPetya” cyberattack. The US followed the UK’s statements about the attack, which infected government and business computers.
7. Instagram removed a post by Russia’s opposition leader Aleksei Navalny. The video allegedly showed Russia’s deputy prime minister accepting a bribe, while YouTube has not yet taken down a similar post.
8. President Xi Jinping has locked up so many of China’s elite the state is running out of prison spaces. One prison cancelled Chinese New Year celebrations, citing lack of room.
9. Former Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce accused the Prime Minister of being “inept.” Joyce’s comments follow news he’ll take a week’s leave amid pressure surrounding an affair with a staffer.
10. Chinese New Year has begun!
And finally…
A photographer captured photos of life in North Korea on his phone.