The 10 most important things in the world right now

- source
- Wang He/Getty Images
Hello! Here’s what’s happening on Wednesday.
1. A secret meeting between North Korea and US Vice President Mike Pence was scheduled for the Winter Olympics. The two countries had been communicating directly, but North Korea pulled out less than two hours before.
2. US President Donald Trump wants to strengthen background checks for gun purchases. Trump also requested a ban on gun modifications that increase rate of fire, but that is unlikely to deliver changes.
3. The European Parliament wants to give Britain “privileged” single-market access and membership of EU agencies. This is at odds with the EU negotiating team’s position.
4. A Russian lawyer targeted by special counsel Robert Mueller pleaded guiltu to making false statements to the FBI. The plea will likely help build the case against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.
5. More than 50 children have died amid bombings in Syria in the last two days. The Syrian government bombing led UNICEF to issue a blank statement, because “we no longer have the words to describe children’s suffering.
6. The Venezuelan government launched the “petro.” The commodity-linked cryptocurrency raised $735 million in the first day of pre-sale. 7. Amazon’s next HQ could be in Arlington, Virginia. An article on a local news site got increased traffic that appears to be from an internal Amazon.com page.
8. South Korea’s market regulator said it hopes cryptocurrency moves toward self-regulation. The government considered banning local cryptocurrency exchanges in January.
9. Tesla’s Amazon Web Services account was hacked to mine cryptocurrency. The hack also exposed some of Tesla’s data related to mapping and vehicle servicing.
10. Queen Elizabeth made her first appearance at Fashion Week. The Queen sent front row next to “Vogue” editor Anna Wintour.
And finally…